Patriots Fans' Drake Maye Song Goes Viral

New England Patriots fans have fallen in love with quarterback Drake "Drake Maye" Maye amid the Pats' miraculous 14-3 season, and it has inspired two New Englanders to sing about him.

Avry Truex and Joshua Quimby recently spoke to NBC Boston about their viral TikTok song, "In Maye We Believe."

"I was saying it would be funny, a Drake Maye song, and we just kind of came to an agreement to do this right now," Truex said on the collaboration. "I've got 20 or 30 minutes before I had to go somewhere else and we put pen to paper real quickly."

"It goes to show how passionate we are about the team, the rebuild that's happened so quickly," Quimby said. "And hopefully it's good tidings for bringing it all the way this year. Who knows?"

"In Maye We Believe"

Jan 4, 2026; Foxborough, Massachusetts, USA; New England Patriots quarterback Drake Maye (10) throws a pass before the game against the Miami Dolphins at Gillette Stadium. Mandatory Credit: David Butler II-Imagn Images | David Butler II-Imagn Images

The lyrics to the song reference the Pats' record this season compared with their abysmal 4-13 season last year and their recent triumph for the AFC title, which they were inspired to write while the Patriots beat the Miami Dolphins 38-10.

"He comes from Carolina, was pick No. 3, threw so many dimes they put one on his jersey, in Maye we believe, from 4-13 to 14-3, kings of the AFC, we believe, come one come all down to Foxboro, see him sling that ball into the end zone, he's a bat out of hell in the NFL, the best damn thing since 2019, MVP of the whole damn league, we believe, in Maye we believe, from 4-13 to 14-3, kings of the AFC, we believe," the lyrics read.

MVP Case for Maye

Maye is among the favorites for MVP this year with 4,394 passing yards, 35 touchdowns and a 72.0% completion percentage, and head coach Mike Vrabel is just the latest of his supporters on the road to a potential win in just his second NFL season. Preparing for first playoff appearance of his career, Patriots fans are delighted to see their short dark age rapidly come to an end with the young man and their new HC.

"His ability to extend, use his legs to gain first downs — critical first downs," Vrabel said, among a flurry of compliments for the QB. "His ability to score when we've asked him to score and run it in. He's been everything that we've asked and he continues to get better. He's not satisfied. So I know that our success, where we are right now today, has a lot to do with Drake Maye."

The Patriots will face the Los Angeles Chargers this weekend in a Wild Card game as the playoffs get underway, and fans will see if Maye can keep excelling under even more pressure.

