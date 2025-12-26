Patriots Rule Out Six Players vs. Jets

FOXBOROUGH, Mass. — As the New England Patriots make their final preparations to depart for a Week 17 showdown with the New York Jets at MetLife Stadium, they will be without the services of six starters.

The Pats, per head coach Mike Vrabel, have ruled out linebacker Robert Spillane (ankle,) Khyris Tonga (foot,) Harold Landry III (knee,) Jared Wilson (concussion protocol,) Kayshon Boutte (concussion protocol), Mack Hollins (abdomen) for this weekend’s matchup. Vrabel also confirmed that defensive tackle Milton Williams, who was recently declared eligible to return from injured reserve (ankle,) would not be activated to the Patriots 53-man roster for this game.

The Patriots all but officially ruled out Spillane earlier this week due to an ankle injury. Vrabel, when meeting with reporters on Christmas Eve, advised that he did not currently envision a scenario in which the Pats’ team captain would suit up this weekend in East Rutherford.

“I don’t think so,” Vrabel said when asked about Spillane. “Unless we get a Christmas miracle … you know, [A Christmas Carol’s] Tiny Tim starts walking or something.”

After missing the Pats Week 15 matchup with the Buffalo Bills due to a foot injury, linebacker Robert Spillane missed the first practice of Baltimore Ravens’ week. Spillane was spotted wearing a walking boot prior to the start of the Week 16 session, opting to stay behind in the locker room as his teammates exited for the field. Spillane went on to miss the Week 16 victory over Baltimore.

Landry, who has been battling a knee injury since Week 13, was a non-participant in practice throughout the week. The former Titan has been a productive fit within Vrabel’s defensive scheme in New England. Landry fits the mold of a smaller, athletic linebackers, capable of relentlessly pursuing the quarterback. Through 15 games played this season, Landry has compiled 27 solo tackles, one forced fumble and a team-leading 8.5 sacks.

Despite leaving the Pats’ Week 16 victory over the Ravens due to a foot injury. Tonga appears to have avoided serious injury as the Pats head to the playoffs. Tonga’s suffered “a one-or two-week injury,” indicating that the veteran tackle should be ready for the start of New England’s first postseason run since 2021.

Tonga’s assimilation into the Pats defense has been both smooth and productive. He has appeared in 14 games, making eight starts for the Pats. During that time, he has compiled 24 tackles, two for loss, two quarterback hits and two pass deflections. Additionally, the Pats’ tackle has showcased his talents in the game’s remaining two phases, both as a special teamer and a part-time fullback/blocker in jumbo packages on offense. In fact, Tonga has taken part in 14 offensive plays, helping to fortify New England’s blocking unit.

Boutte incurred his head injury after landing hard on a nearly-completed catch attempt in the fourth quarter. While many within Pats Nation believe that Boutte should have benefited from a pass interference flag — as evidenced by Ravens’ defensive back Marlon Humphrey having tackled the Pats’ wideout before the pass arrived — the pass fell incomplete. In the process, Boutte hit his head on the turf and was ruled out for the remainder of the game.

Throughout this season, the Pats’ sixth-round pick [187 overall] in the 2023 NFL Draft, has become one of quarterback Drake Maye’s most-reliable offensive weapons — as well as a weekly big-play threat. In his 13 games played, he has compiled 527 yards on 31 catches with six touchdowns. Before leaving this game due to a head injury — which he suffered on the aforementioned catch attempt — he had one catch on three targets for 16 yards.

Wilson’s presence among the several injured Patriots comes as something of a surprise. The Georgia product played all 74 offensive snaps against Baltimore at left guard — showing no signs of concussion symptoms during the game. The Pats’ rookie guard recently returned from an ankle injury which had sidelined him since early in Week 12 against the Cincinnati Bengals.

In 13 games this year, the former Georgia Bulldog has aligned on 785 snaps (92 percent) on offense — allowing four sacks, six hits and 23 pressures. After missing the Pats’ Week 4 victory over the Carolina Panthers due to both ankle and knee injuries, Wilson has been singularly focused on turning his early-season struggles into success — especially in the passing game. As a result, Wilson has already become an integral piece within New England’s offensive line for the foreseeable future due to his athleticism and versatility.

Mack Hollins Becomes a Surprise Addition to Injury Report

Dec 21, 2025; Baltimore, Maryland, USA; New England Patriots wide receiver Mack Hollins (13) celebrates a catch against Baltimore Ravens safety Kyle Hamilton (14) with New England Patriots running back Rhamondre Stevenson (38) during the first half of the game at M&T Bank Stadium. Mandatory Credit: James Lang-Imagn Images | James Lang-Imagn Images

Lastly, Hollins has been listed on the Pats’ injury report throughout the week due to an abdominal injury. The 32-year-old did not have an injury designation during the Pats’ Week 16 matchup in Baltimore.

Hollins is an apt blocker, capable of making an impact in the run game as well as aiding in pass protection. At 6’4", 221-pounds, the Rockville, Virginia native also cuts an imposing figure that has made him a popular target in the red zone. Through 15 games to date, he currently ranks third on the team in receiving yards (550) and has scored three touchdowns. The UNC product’s ability to play multiple positions within New England’s offense has earned him the attention of opposing defenses.

Vrabel concluded his injury report by designating runnign back TreVeyon Henderson (concussion protocol) and receiver DeMario Douglas (hamstring) as questionable. Henderson participated in practice throughout the week while wearing a red non-contact jersey. According to Vrabel, he remains in concussion protocol. Douglas has been a limited participant during the week’s two sessions.

When asked whether any of these injury designations could extend into the Pats’ regular-season finale against the Miami Dolphins in Week 18, Vrabel was understandably non-committal.

“We'll see where that is and we'll go from there,” Vrabel said. “They’re just not available for the game. A couple of them are in protocol and a couple of them have something else going on. We'll see where we're at after the game. That's the most important thing.”

The Jets, to date, have ruled four players out for this Week 17 contest. Tight end Mason Taylor (neck,) defensive tackle Jay Tufele (foot,) defensive end Will McDonald IV (knee) and linebacker Kiko Mauigoa (neck) will all remain sidelined, per Jets’ head coach Aaron Glenn. McDonald, who leads the Jets with eight sacks, has the size, speed and skill to have been a formidable challenge to Maye and the passing game.

