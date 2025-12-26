Young Fan Creating Bond With Patriots Through Friendship Bracelets

As the New England Patriots line up to take the field at Gillette Stadium, right on their left shoulders is a 7-year-old girl who’s becoming sort of a legend in the locker room.

Riley Tardiff — from Lyman, Maine — has started to make friendship bracelets for her favorite football team. Every so often, one of the players will stop by and she’ll hand them one of her custom creations.

“Riley got started all on her own. She asked us for bracelet-making supplies around two years ago and she never looked back,” her mother Jessica Tardiff told Patriots on SI. “(She is) coming up with so many amazing designs and being creative. She has a passion for people and being kind and showing the world more love.”

"I Think I Have At Least Two Of Her Bracelets By Now"

Her bracelets have donned the wrists of plenty of players, and have been spotted when TreVeyon Henderson, Christian Gonzalez, Kyle Williams and DeMario Douglas take the field.

"It's pretty cool when she gives us bracelets," said cornerback Christian Gonzalez, via Patriots.com. “I've seen them multiple times and they're always in the same spot. I think I have at least two of her bracelets by now so it's a cool little gesture. They're in my locker. I would wear them during a game, but I don't want them to break."

But what makes Riley’s bracelets so special? It’s her fandom for the Patriots that keeps her pumping them out at high rates of speed.

“She had a long process, she is very organized,” Tardiff said. “She spreads out all her items on our kitchen counter and works for hours some days. It’s seems (like) Riley is working on bracelets almost every day.”

A number of New England Patriots players receive homemade bracelets earlier this season. | Contributed by Jessica Tardiff

Douglas has returned the favor this year. After being gifted a “Pop” bracelet, he gifted Riley a signed jersey for her birthday.

“Riley has built an amazing relationship all on her own with players, staff, owner (Robert Kraft) and even alumni players,” Tardiff said. “My husband and I are so proud of her and everything she does to follow her dreams. She has big goals — she really wants to play for the patriots or even cheer. She gets so excited every time she sees her bracelets on the players each game. It’s beautiful to watch the players with our girls.”

"We Are So Proud Of All The Kindness She Has Shown The World"

And it’s not just the Patriots who have been on the receiving end of Riley’s bracelets. Other teams’ cheerleaders across the NFL, including the Cincinnati Bengals, Atlanta Falcons and Miami Dolphins, have reached out to the Tardiff family asking for their own special pieces of art.

New England Patriots owner Robert Kraft receives a homemade friendship bracelet from Riley Tardiff earlier this year. | Contributed by Jessica Tardiff

Tardiff said her daughters continue to stay up to watch as many games as they can, and drive down from Maine to see their favorite team in person. The end goal? Riley wants to make a friendship bracelet for Carrie Underwood, as she’s become a superfan of her Sunday Night Football performances every week.

The next time you’re at Gillette Stadium watching pregame warmups, take a peek down to the Bud Light Celebration Beer Hall at the north end zone. You might just see Riley.

“We are so proud of all the kindness she has shown the world,” Tardiff said. “She had just a passion for what she does, it’s beautiful to see.”

Make sure you bookmark New England Patriots on SI for the latest news, exclusive interviews, film breakdowns, and so much more!