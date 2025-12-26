Patriots vs. Jets Isn't A Trap Game

Stop calling it a trap game. The Week 17 rematch between the New England Patriots and New York Jets isn't a trap game.

This should be a rout by the 12-3 Patriots on the road.

Sure, the idea that the AFC East leaders are coming into MetLife Stadium and taking the basement dwellers lightly might be an idea tossed around this week. But head coach Mike Vrabel has had his team ready to roll -- regardless of the situation -- all season long.

That, by itself, doesn't make this week a trap game. The Patriots will take the Jets seriously, and if they lose, it won't be a trap game. It would just be a major upset.

"Just unfinished business," Vrabel said earlier in the week. "I can't focus on the next two weeks. We've got to focus on this week and going on the road to a great environment, going to New York City, play the Jets and unfinished business. We want to be undefeated on the road. I think that that's something that's unique."

Nov 13, 2025; Foxborough, Massachusetts, USA; New England Patriots quarterback Drake Maye (10) throws a pass against the New York Jets in the second quarter at Gillette Stadium. Mandatory Credit: David Butler II-Imagn Images | David Butler II-Imagn Images

In the first matchup between these two teams back in November, the Patriots got off to a slow start -- something they cannot afford to do once again. They leaned on rookie running back TreVeyon Henderson to carry the offensive load, scoring a trio of touchdowns. But he's currently in concussion protocol, and the Patriots' running back room is fairly depleted if he can't go (Rhamondre Stevenson and D'Ernest Johnson are the only two active running backs).

Is This Week In New York Actually A Trap Game?

The term trap game is overused. It's become synonymous with a team getting upset by an inferior opponent. The Patriots, like all season, have preached about how the only thing they can focus on is the game ahead of them, and that's been echoed all week leading up to this game.

Just take how they responded in Baltimore. Down 11 points in the fourth quarter, New England rallied to take the lead and eventually the 28-24 win over a mediocre Ravens squad. Does that seem like a team overlooking opponents?

"It was kind of a wake-up call last week," quarterback Drake Maye said following the team's come-from-behind victory. "This week, it was like, 'Man, let's not have that feeling two weeks in a row.'"

The quarterback matchup is what people will look at. Maye, the MVP candidate, going up against Brady Cook, the third string that didn't put together an inspiring performance of the season last week. Injuries have hurt the Patriots, but the Jets' young playmakers (tight end Mason Taylor and edge rusher Will McDonald IV) are also out.

It's going to take a lot for the Jets team to win, but they sure aren't setting any traps in the process. And the Patriots are certainly not going to take their eye off the ball.

"We're focused on wins. We said that last week," said Vrabel. "The players, they make fun of me, but we're chasing wins and not plays, and if we make enough plays that are winning, that'll be enough. That'll be all we need."

