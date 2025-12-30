Patriots' Stefon Diggs Facing Assault Charges

The New England Patriots received some bad news on account of their star wide receiver.

According to Boston 25, Stefon Diggs is facing charges of felony strangulation or suffocation, and misdemeanor assault and battery. Court documents show that these charges stem from an incident that took place on Tuesday, Dec. 2 — one day after the Patriots beat the New York Giants. In that game, Diggs caught three passes for 26 yards.

Boston 25 also reports that Diggs' attorneys were present in Dedham this week, arguing that the police report be impounded — meaning legally seized — and not be made public. A judge has not yet ruled on that request. Diggs' motion hearing was set to begin this morning at 11:00, according to court documents.

Court documents from Dedham District Court say that Stefon Diggs’ motion hearing was set to begin at 11 am. — Ethan Hurwitz (@HurwitzSports) December 30, 2025

Diggs' arraignment date is set for Friday, Jan. 23, which would be two days before the AFC Championship game, should the Patriots advance that far into the postseason.

Patriots' Stefon Diggs Faces Felony Charges

Diggs is in the middle of one of his best seasons as a pro, leading the team in targets (99), receptions (82) and receiving yards (970). He's become one of quarterback Drake Maye's security blankets on third and fourth downs, leading the Patriots' passing game.

Dec 1, 2025; Foxborough, Massachusetts, USA; New York Giants cornerback Dru Phillips (22) defends a pass intended for New England Patriots wide receiver Stefon Diggs (8) during the first quarter at Gillette Stadium. Mandatory Credit: David Butler II-Imagn Images | David Butler II-Imagn Images

"Prime time is my time," Diggs told reporters earlier this season. "The world is watching. I always look at it as another opportunity to show the world who I am and how I'm coming," Diggs said. "My teammates got my back. I've been a positive influence, a positive force on this team, keeping my energy high. Ain't no letup in me. Prime time, my time. Prime time, our time."

On the field, Diggs has earned praise from his teammates.

"He has done it at such a high level for a long time," cornerback Christian Gonzalez said. "He has been such a good addition to this team, a good energy, and a good voice in the locker room."

The Patriots are currently 13-3, champions of the AFC East and are vying for a top spot in the conference ahead of the NFL postseason. They have one final regualr season game left, a home battle with the division rival Miami Dolphins in Week 18, before finding out which team will head to Gillette Stadium for their first playoff game.

The Patriots, Diggs or his attorneys have not yet issued a statement on the report of the charges.

Make sure you bookmark New England Patriots on SI for the latest news, exclusive interviews, film breakdowns, and so much more!