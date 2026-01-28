Patriots Sign Two Players Before Super Bowl LX

FOXBOROUGH, Mass. — As the New England Patriots begin their preparations for a showdown with the Seattle Seahawks in Super Bowl LX, they continue to make roster moves in the interest in doing what is best for the football team.

The Pats have officially announced that linebacker Patrick Johnson and wide receiver Trent Sherfield Sr. have been signed to the practice squad.

Johnson originally entered the NFL as a seventh-round draft pick by the Philadelphia Eagles in the 2021 in the NFL Draft out of Tulane. The 6-foot-2, 248-pounder, was released by the Eagles in Sept. 2024 and was claimed off waivers by the New York Giants.

He rejoined Philadelphia in 2025 and spent time on both the practice squad and the 53-man roster. Overall, he has played in 70 games with two starts and has 26 tackles, one sack and 15 special teams tackles. Johnson was a part of Philadelphia’s Super Bowl LVII team — meaning his “big game” experience could be an asset to the Pats as they head west for their battle with Seattle.

Patriots Add Some Veteran Depth at WR to their Scout Team

Dec 7, 2025; Glendale, Arizona, USA; Arizona Cardinals wide receiver Trent Sherfield Sr. (81) against the Los Angeles Rams at State Farm Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images | Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images

Sherfield is in his eighth NFL season after spending time with the Arizona Cardinals (2018-20, 2025), San Francisco 49ers (2021), Miami Dolphins (2022), Buffalo Bills (2023), Minnesota Vikings (2024) and Denver Broncos (2025).

The 6-foot, 203-pounder, originally entered the NFL as a rookie free agent with Arizona out of Vanderbilt in 2018. Sherfield has played in 124 NFL games with 14 starts and has 89 receptions for 1,034 yards and six touchdowns. Sherfield signed with Denver as an unrestricted free agent from Minnesota this past offseason, and he played in 10 games with three starts for the Broncos and caught three passes for 21 yards. He was released by Denver on Nov. 15 and then was signed by Arizona to the practice squad on Dec. 6. Sherfield was elevated to the active roster and played in two games for the Cardinals in 2025. He was signed by New England to the practice squad on Jan. 13 and released on Jan. 24.

The Patriots punched their ticket to Santa Clara, Calif. with a 10-7 victory over the Denver Broncos in the AFC championship at Empower Field at Mile High. Due to their 31-27 victory over the visiting Los Angeles Rams, the Seahawks captured their conference title and will represent the NFC on the league’s biggest stage. A victory for the Pats would give them their seventh Super Bowl championship in franchise history, which would also set an NFL record.

