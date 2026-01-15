Patriots' Drake Maye Has Plenty of Respect for Texans Defense

FOXBOROUGH, Mass. — For second-team All-Pro quarterback Drake Maye, the New England Patriots’ Divisional Round showdown with the Houston Texans is likely to elicit some feelings of déjà vu.

In Week 13 of the 2024 NFL season — after the Patriots fell to 1–4 amid continued struggles from incumbent starter Jacoby Brissett — Maye was named New England’s starting quarterback. In his first start against the Texans, the then-rookie completed 20 of 33 passes for 243 yards with three touchdowns and two interceptions in the 41–21 loss. He also led the team with 38 rushing yards.

As the old saying goes: “It was just the start of something special,” for the Patriots and their newly-anointed franchise quarterback.

Just over one year later, Maye is once again set to take the field against Houston — this time, in the playoffs with a spot in the AFC Championship Game on the line. Though the third overall selection in 2024’s NFL draft may have grown exponentially on the field, he will undoubtedly be applying the lessons he has learned in what will be his most important NFL start to date.

“That feels like 10 years ago,” Maye recently told reporters at Gillette Stadium. “It's been a long journey. So, I’ll take some time, probably, to just look back and see what the journey's been like. We’ll hopefully have a different outcome from the game, but definitely take some time to appreciate where we've come and how much work we still have to do, especially myself.”

The prospect of facing a fearsome Texans defense should quickly stifle any of Maye’s lingering nostalgia. Houston’s preventive unit finished the regular season ranked first in the NFL in total defense (277 yards allowed per game) and second in scoring defense (17.4 points allowed per game) — while also ranking third overall with 29 total takeaways. Led by an imposing tandem of defenisve tackles — Danielle Hunter (54 total tackles, 12 sacks) and Will Anderson Jr. (54 total tackles, 12 sacks) — the Texans defense often succeeds in intimidating opposing offenses before they arrive on the field — a point not lost on New England’s Pro Bowl quarterback.

“They fly around, they're relentless,” Maye said. "They're great up front, they're great in the back end, they’ve got great linebackers. They're great all around. They have great coaching. So, we’ve got our hands full, and we know it's going to be a tough game.”

Predicated on zone concepts, Houston’s defense possesses enough talent to rush the passer consistently without needing to rely on the blitz. Conversely, their defensive front creates pressure through skillful domination of the line of scrimmage, allowing them to keep additional defenders in coverage. Should New England find success in holding the line, expect Maye and company to test the Texans’ secondary with a deep passing attack. Accordingly, receivers Stefon Diggs and Kayshon Boutte could play notable roles in New England’s offensive schemes, alongside running backs Rhamondre Stevenson and TreVeyon Henderson.

In short, Maye knows that he must get his teammates involved early and often, if the Pats want to have success against Houston.

“We’ve got to play the game the right way, and we’ve got great players all around. Man, all the hype is fulfilling and deserving from what I've seen on film. So, we’ve got to be able to stay ahead of the chains, and I know we’ve got a tough task, but we're going to have our hands full. Play complimentary football, and from there, just try to find ways to pick up first downs and score some points.”

Drake Maye Recognizes the Challenges Presented by the Texans Defense

Oct 13, 2024; Foxborough, Massachusetts, USA; New England Patriots quarterback Drake Maye (10) throws the ball against the Houston Texans during the second half at Gillette Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Gregory Fisher-Imagn Images | Gregory Fisher-Imagn Images

As for Maye, he put up MVP-caliber numbers, finishing the year having completed 72 percent of his passes for 4,394 yards and 31 touchdowns. He also added 450 rushing yards and four scores on the ground. Unsurprisingly, New England has found much of their success on offense this season by generating explosive plays — utilizing their quarterback’s elite arm strength and exceptional athleticism to their full advantage.

Still, Maye must rid himself of the ball early — by either making the throw before the three-step, or by scrambling. In doing so, he can help to mitigate the impact of both Anderson and Hunter, who excel in generating pressure against opposing quarterbacks without needing to dial-up blitzes. Though the concept may sound easy, Maye is cognizant of the challenges which lay ahead. Having previously faced Texans coach DeMeco Ryans’ defense, the Pats’ second-year starter will be ready for whatever Houston’s defense may have in store for him and his teammates in this matchup.

“The thing about the Texans is they are good at what they do,” Maye said. “They're really good at it. They play some man coverage. They play some zone. They’ve got eyes on the quarterback. They’ve got eyes on creating turnovers. Their guys in the back end are great at getting their hands on the football and catching it when there’s somebody throwing it. So, they’ve got good players outside …

“I think for us, offensively, just try to stay ahead of the chains,” he added. “Scheme-wise, just do things that we're good at and try to find a way to scheme something up if we see it … but at the same time, just try to stay ahead of the chains and know what type of game it is.”

Make sure you bookmark New England Patriots on SI for the latest news, exclusive interviews, film breakdowns, and so much more!