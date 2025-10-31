Key Patriots RB Ruled Out for Falcons Matchup
After three straight days of missed practices, the New England Patriots have officially ruled out a key offensive weapon for their upcoming matchup against Atlanta.
Week 9 of the NFL 2025-26 season sees the Patriots host the Atlanta Falcons on Nov. 2 at 1:00 p.m. EST. They will now do so without running back Rhamondre Stevenson. The RB has officially been ruled out for the upcoming matchup due to a toe injury after missing three consecutive days of practice.
One M.D. reports the injury could potentially be turf toe, which is a sprain of the ligaments surrounding the big toe joint, caused by a hyperextension of the toe. While it's possible Stevenson's case could be mild — if its a true grade 1 turf toe injury it is speculated that he could be out anywhere from one to three weeks.
Rhamondre Stevenson To Miss Game Against Atlanta Due to Injury
This loss to the Patriots' available roster for the week comes as Stevenson has started each of the team’s eight games this season.
Stevenson, 27, was originally selected by the Patriots in the fourth-round back in the 2021 NFL Draft. This year he had already posted 83 carries for 279 yards and three touchdowns prior to injury.
The Oklahoma alum's career total is currently at 3,345 rushing yards and 24 touchdowns.
Stevenson's absence could bring more responsibility for rookie running back TreVeyon Henderson. Henderson could now be expected to earn the start while also potentially getting the bulk of the carries in New England’s backfield.
Henderson — a second-round pick out of Ohio State — previously maxed out at 11 carries, 14 touches and 51 yards from scrimmage across the first six games of his career before curiously bottoming out at two rushing attempts for five yards on nine snaps in Week 7.
Henderson recently had his best game, carrying 10 times for 75 yards in Week 8 against the Cleveland Browns.
Quarterback Drake Maye and Henderson have previously paired well together. The QB is coming off having his seventh straight game with a 100-plus passer rating after finishing with a 135.8 passer rating in the win against Cleveland. He will try for his eighth straight game this week against Atlanta to tie the Patriots team record and join Aaron Rodgers, Peyton Manning, Tom Brady and Lamar Jackson as the only players with at least an eight-game streak.
All-time, the Patriots lead Atlanta with a 10-6 record, including a 4-2 record in home games and 2-0 record in games played in Gillette Stadium.
