Patriots Rise in Latest Power Rankings
The New England Patriots are still surging heading into Week 12, with a 9-2 record and another win expected against the 3-7 Cincinnati Bengals. In their most recent NFL Power Rankings, The Athletic ranked the Patriots fifth after a sixth-place appearance last week.
"There’s not a fan base in the country luckier than New Englanders in the last 25 years," Josh Kendall and Chad Graff wrote. "The Red Sox have four titles. The Celtics have two. The Bruins have one. The Patriots had Tom Brady, and now they have Drake Maye, who is firmly in the MVP conversation after 281 yards and a touchdown last Thursday night."
Heading into the 2025 season, the Patriots were up against one of the easiest schedules in the NFL, behind the San Francisco 49ers and the New Orleans Saints. They have taken full advantage of that schedule, becoming a top team in 2025 after a dismal 13-4 showing in 2024. The Bengals were ranked 23rd on the same list, and Kendall and Graff pointed out a dismal statistic the team has racked up.
How the Pats' Week 12 Matchup Compares
"The Bengals’ star quarterback [Joe Burrow] is talking like he wants to return to play on Thanksgiving, but the Bengals lost for the seventh time in eight games Sunday and are all but out of the playoff picture," Kendall and Graff wrote. 'The offense hasn’t been the problem, anyway. The Bengals are giving up 33.4 points per game, which is the league’s worst mark since at least 1999, according to TruMedia."
The Patriots' decision to hire current head coach Mike Vrabel after his firing from the Tennessee Titans (and fresh off their own firing of 2024 HC Jerod Mayo) looks better with each passing week. Fans who watched the Patriots dominate under Bill Belichick and Tom Brady didn't have to wait long for another potential dynasty to emerge.
Amid a litany of recent roster moves, the Patriots placed linebacker Darius Harris on injured reserve (minor MCL injury), marking the latest impactful injury for the Pats. Milton Williams is also expected to miss four games with a high-ankle sprain.
There is good news too, however, as Rhamondre Stevenson is expected to practice in preparation for their Week 12 matchup. He will hope to come back strong, as rookie TreVeyon Henderson is breaking out in his absence. Stevenson was recently named as a possible trade chip after the Patriots' 2025 season, but for now, the Pats will be happy to (hopefully) have him back for their Bengals matchup.
