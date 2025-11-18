Patriots' Top Trade Chip Revealed
The New England Patriots have a powerful weapon in TreVeyon Henderson, their rookie running back who has stepped up during Rhamondre Stevenson's injury. In light of Henderson's success, Stevenson, the Pats' top backfield option in the first eight weeks, may be their strongest trade chip in the 2026 offseason.
In his list of top trade chips for each NFL team, Bleacher Report's Brad Gagnon named Stevenson as the Patriots' best trade candidate.
"The 27-year-old still has his moments, which should be enough to draw some interest," Gagnon wrote. "Meanwhile, rookie second-round pick TreVeyon Henderson has emerged as the clear-cut top dog in the New England backfield."
Henderson certainly has. With 492 rushing yards on 100 attempts and five touchdowns this season, Henderson broke out during their Week 10 showdown against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. The 23-year-old logged 51 snaps, with 14 carries for 150 rushing yards and two touchdowns. For his performance in that game, quarterback Drake Maye praised the rookie RB.
"[Kyle Williams is] fast, you're not gonna catch him," quarterback Drake Maye said before adding praise for Henderson. "Him and 32, TreVeyon, if they get going, you're not catching them."
Now squarely on the Pats' radar, Henderson is likely to see more playing time, and Stevenson — a five-year veteran for the Pats — may be poised to make another team very happy.
Stevenson in 2025
Stevenson has been out since suffering a toe injury during the Pats' Week 8 matchup with the Cleveland Browns, but is expected to practice ahead of their Week 12 game with the Cincinnati Bengals.
“I would expect them to be out there Wednesday. And then, again, we’ll see, monitor how that goes,” head coach Mike Vrabel said, h/t Myles Simmons of NBC Sports. “To me, when you come back, it’s just about the volume and handling what their normal volume would be, can they, obviously, do their job up to what we expect and what they expect it to be, and being able to protect themselves out there.”
This season, Stevenson has rushed for 279 yards on 83 attempts with three touchdowns. He has missed three games with this injury, and he will hope to come back stronger than ever if he wants to compete with the new kid.
The Patriots are 9-2 after their Week 11 27-14 victory over the New York Jets. They now head into their Week 12 showdown against the Bengals, one they'll hope to breeze through, set for 1:00 pm EST.
