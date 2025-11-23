Patriots Star Rookie Carted Off in Tears After Injury
The left side of the New England Patriots offensive line has suffered another devastating setback, during a hotly-contested Week 12 showdown with the Cincinnati Bengals at Paycor Stadium.
Patriots rookie left tackle Will Campbell has left the game with a knee injury. With his Patriots teammates kneeling around him as trainers attended to him, Campbell was eventually assisted to the blue medical tent. Shortly thereafter, he was taken to the locker room on a cart — as a towel and hood attempted to mask the tears he fought to retain. Though officially listed as questionable, Campbell’s prospects for a return appeared to be bleak heading into the fourth quarter of a game in which the Pats were clinging to a 20-13 lead.
Throughout the Pats’ first 11 games, the fourth overall pick in the 2025 NFL Draft has had his share of ups and downs. At times, Campbell has looked quite proficient in both pass protection and run blocking. However, he has also seen his share of difficulty when attempting to resist edge pressure. Still, the former LSU Tiger is willing to turn each success or setback into a valuable lesson.
Arguably the top offensive lineman in this year’s class, Campbell possesses nearly every trait required of a pro. Still, the biggest question surrounding him is his arm length and wingspan measurements. Though he stands at 6'6" and weighs 319 pounds, he failed to meet the unofficial 33-inch length benchmark during the official measurement period at the NFL Scouting Combine — measuring in at 32 ⅝ inches. Fortunately, Campbell did meet the “requirement” of 33 inches during his pro day workout in March.
Campbell Has Been the Patriots Most Valuable Rookie
On this premise, several pundits had openly speculated as to whether a move inside to guard may be within Campbell’s best interest. However, Campbell’s usage during Friday’s session seems to solidify his bid to become the team’s starting left tackle and blindside protector for quarterback Drake Maye. The rookie held his blocks well throughout the season, proving his detractors wrong.
At his best, Campbell is not only a physical, technically proficient blocker, but also plays with a great deal of athleticism and agility in pass protection. Perhaps most notably, the 21-year-old is highly-regarded by his teammates and coaches for his exemplary leadership skills. Having scouted him extensively over the past few months, the Patriots brain trust seems confident that Campbell’s ability and skillset earned him the spot along what many expect to be a revamped offensive line.
On New England’s first offensive series, starting left guard Jared Wilson suffered an ankle injury. The rookie lineman walked off slowly under his own power, limping noticeably, while heading to the blue medical tent. Shortly thereafter, Wilson was carted to the locker room. Reserve interior lineman Ben Brown was put in as his replacement and has remained on the interior left for the rest of the half.
