Patriots' Drake Maye Remains Humble Despite MVP-Level Success
FOXBOROUGH, Mass. — In addition to being a hot topic of conversation on sports morning shows, New England Patriots quarterback Drake Maye is more importantly among the hottest talents currently playing in the NFL.
In addition to leading his team to an impressive 9-2 record, Maye is entering Week 12 of the 2025 season ranked first in passing yards (2,836) and pass completion percentage (71.9). The third-overall selection by the Pats in 2024 also sits at second in passer rating (113.5), fourth in passing touchdowns (20), and fifth in completions (230).
Still, Maye’s place among the league’s top-five in quarterback statistical categories is not enough to divert his attention from his greatest goal. In fact, the 23-year-old recently revealed his singular focus, while also providing a quite level-headed explanation for his success this season.
“I just hope to be at the top in wins. That’s the biggest thing. Just trying to win,” Maye said. “And I think all that other stuff comes after that. Part of the reason I probably am is because we haven’t had a bye yet. So really just focus on one week at a time. And I think a lot of players on this team are doing great things to help me, and the defense is playing great. So it’s been fun. We gotta keep going.”
Though several Patriots players have significantly contributed to their streak of success, the one constant throughout the season has been Maye. The third overall selection in the 2024 NFL Draft completed 25-of-34 passes for 281 yards, one touchdown and zero interceptions in the Pats’ Week 11 victory over the New York Jets. For the season, Maye has totaled 20 touchdowns, in contrast to only five interceptions. During New England’s current eight-game winning streak, the UNC product has thrown 15 touchdowns to only three interceptions. Accordingly, it should come as no surprise that Maye is earning deserved mentions as a strong candidate for NFL MVP.
Perhaps best known for his elite arm strength, the 6’4” 225-pounder also possesses the velocity and touch on the ball to make any throw required of him. Maye has also been equally touted for his exceptional athleticism. When the play breaks down, he possesses both the agility and instinct to turn off-script options into big gains. In fact, Maye has carried the ball 70 times for 285 yards and two touchdowns this season — only adding to his multi-dimensional mystique.
Drake Maye is a Legitimate MVP Candidate
In the final analysis, Maye’s performance has not only earned him the chance to be mentioned among the NFL’s elites at his position, but also the right to be considered for its top prize. While the chants surrounding his name are likely to increase in the coming weeks, the North Carolina native remains grateful for the support he is receiving from his hometown crowd in the midst of what could be a special run of success this season.
Despite the temptation to buy into the hype, Maye remains staunchly focused on making improvements on a week-to-week basis. With New England’s next game taking place this weekend against the Bengals, the Pats’ starter is intent on remaining in place as one of the NFL’s most accurate passers — arguably his most-impressive feat this season. Should Maye maintain his pace, his current completion percentage (71.9) would not only be the sixth-best in NFL history, it would also set the Patriots franchise record in the category held by Tom Brady, who set the mark in 2007 at 68.9.
Though he thrives on competition, Maye’s motivation is found only in helping to lead his team to victory through consistency and accuracy.
“I think just being competitive, I think that’s the biggest thing. I’m competitive,” Maye said. “I want to make good throws. I want to complete passes in tight windows and give good ball placement for catch and run… I think accuracy is one of the biggest things. And you see so many great quarterbacks that are so accurate. I think that’s what you try to work towards. As soon as I got in the league, it’s something that just tried to establish myself from the get-go, is trying to be accurate.”
