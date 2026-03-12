Patriots Showing Interest in Two AFC North TEs

The New England Patriots have been fairly active in free agency, coming off their Super Bowl appearance last season.

The free agent frenzy has been just that this cycle, and that goes for the Pats as well. New England has done a good job acquiring some mid-tier level talent, but has yet to really make a splash signing outside of potentially Romeo Doubs.

Following the Super Bowl, it became apparent that they needed more on the offensive side of the ball, with teams locking up Stefon Diggs, who has since been released. Doubs has been brought in to help supplement the wideout room, and they are still monitoring the A.J. Brown situation in Philadelphia, but they are also reportedly looking to add more to their tight end room, as Justin Ramos reports they have shown interest in veteran tight ends David Njoku and Jonnu Smith.

The Patriots have shown interest in TEs David Njoku and Jonnu Smith, per source. — Justin Ramos (@NEPinsider) March 11, 2026

How Realistic is Adding Another TE for the Pats?

While intriguing for either to make their way to the Northeast, it seems a bit far-fetched for the Patriots to make a move here for Njoku or Smith.

The Patriots return Hunter Henry as he enters a contract year and comes off perhaps his best season as a pro, catching 60 passes for over 700 yards and seven visits to the end zone. Not only this, but the Pats also just signed former Miami Dolphin tight end Julian Hill to a three-year deal.

With Henry more of a pass-catching tight end and Hill more of a balanced end, the Patriots are pretty sured up at the position as they likely look to run more 12 personnel this upcoming season.

While it doesn't seem as if the Patriots would make a move on Njoku or Smith, there could be the possibility of it happening, given Henry's potential to leave next offseason and additional depth after Austin Hooper was released.

Neither Smith nor Njoku helps the Patriots get younger at the position, making it even harder to understand this as a solid move. Add in the fact that both would likely come in on short deals, and there is almost no way we could see this potentially becoming a reality for the Pats.

If the Patriots want to add to their tight end room, they would be better off addressing the position in the NFL Draft come April on a cheaper rookie contract than chasing a veteran such as Njoku or Smith in free agency.

