Patriots Signing Veteran RB to Active Roster

The New England Patriots continue their revolving door at running back this season, making yet another move ahead of their Week 15 clash with the Buffalo Bills.

In his final media interview of the week, head coach Mike Vrabel shared that running back D’Ernest Johnson — who had been activated to the gameday roster a trio of times from the practice squad — will be the Patriots’ third back in the game, signaling his signing to the active roster.

"D'Ernest will probably get to the game and help us," Vrabel told reporters. "We'll have to figure some things out now, this afternoon or tomorrow."

This move comes after second-year back Terrell Jennings suffered a concussion in the team’s Week 13 win against the New York Giants, and has missed each of the team’s first two practices of the week. Jennings, who had been activated three times from the practice squad, is an injured reserve candidate if the Patriots feel like his injury will progress into the next few weeks.

Terrell Jennings Continues To Work Through Concussion Protocol

As for Johnson, the veteran brings experience running the ball and in pass protection out of the backfield. In three games with New England, the seven-year vet rushed the ball four times for a grand total of seven yards on the ground. While also moonlighting as a kick returner, Johnson also played on nine special teams snaps during his short stint.

Now with a third healthy running back on the roster, the Patriots can utilize them all in different ways. Starter Rhamondre Stevenson should get the load of the carries, as he scored twice in the first meeting between these two division rivals. Rookie TreVeyon Henderson continues to improve and see an uptick in touches, and will likely contribute in the passing game as a pass catcher.

Johnson Will Make His Fourth Appearance Of The Year For The Patriots

Johnson may not get a ton of carries, if any. But by not handcuffing the Patriots to just two running backs for the game, his ability to fill in on two of the three phases, this signing makes sense for Vrabel’s team.

As part of this week’s practice prep, Johnson was one of two scout team Patriots (along with Jashaun Corbin) to wear a No. 4 practice uniform. Per usual, the Patriots continue to have members of their practice squad “rep” as opposing players, and this week, Johnson and Corbin were tasked to replicate Bills star running back James Cook.

In the first meeting between New England Buffalo, Cook was stifled all game. He was held to under 50 yards in one of his worst games of the season. If New England can limit the Bills’ ground game, and get good plays from its own, a 2-0 season sweep should be in the cards.

