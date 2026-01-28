Patriots WR Endorses Mike Vrabel as NFL’s Top Coach

New England Patriots head coach Mike Vrabel has developed a reputation for being a “players' coach.”

From regularly partaking in his team’s road game rally cry, to greeting every one of his players in front of the locker room after each game with either a handshake or a brief embrace, Vrabel has helped bring a familial-like culture back to New England.

Therefore, it seemed only fitting that the ‘HC of the NEP’ would receive some of the highest praise for which a coach can be afforded by one of the team’s most high-profile veterans: two-time All Pro Stefon Diggs.

While Diggs may be abut to complete only his first season while playing under Vrabel’s tutelage, he has gained enough of an informed opinion on his coach’s stylings to endorse him as not only the best coach for which he has played, but also the NFL’s best in 2025. In fact, it was a lesson he learned following the Pats’ Week 3 loss to the Pittsburgh Steelers. Following New England’s 10-7 victory over the Denver Broncos in the AFC championship game, Diggs took a moment to reflect on Vrabel’s determination and confidence in the face of adversity.

“We lost to the Steelers, and nobody believed in us, let alone liked us,” Diggs said. “Our coach believed in us, he helped us build this identity.

“The camaraderie and the team chemistry that he’s built from the head coach position is second to none,” he added. “Hopefully he wins coach of the year because he’s probably the best coach I’ve ever had.”

Stefon Diggs Has Experienced a Career Renaissance under Mike Vrabel

Dec 1, 2025; Foxborough, Massachusetts, USA; New England Patriots wide receiver Stefon Diggs (8) and New England Patriots head coach Mike Vrabel high-five prior to the game against the New York Giants at Gillette Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Eric Canha-Imagn Images | Eric Canha-Imagn Images

While Diggs’ vote of confidence certainly holds a great deal of pride for Vrabel, the statement itself carries even more weight when considering the coaches under whose direction he has played. Since his days as a Maryland Terrapin — where he was guided by then-coach Randy Edsall, Diggs has played for Mike Zimmer (Minnesota Vikings, 2015-19), Sean McDermott (Buffalo Bills, 2020-23) and DeMeco Ryans (Houston Texans, 2024.)

To say that New England has thrived under Vrabel’s leadership may be an understatement. After consecutive 4-13 finishes in 2023 and 2024, the 50-year-old has instilled both an aggressive style of football on the field, as well as a culture of accountability throughout the team. Accordingly, the Patriots have become one of the most exciting and fundamentally-sound football teams in the league.

Meticulous in his planning, yet familiar in his style of team management, Vrabel appears to have struck the proper note to ensure cohesion between the players, coaches and the front office. Still, he credits the bulk of his success to remaining focused on the next task.

“I'm always excited for our organization, excited for the players,” Vrabel recently told reporters at Gillette Stadium. “I am appreciative of their work and their efforts. Everybody's stepping up. We're using everybody. Everybody's making plays. Everybody's helping us win.”

Whether it be recovering from season-ending surgery or facing late-season legal troubles, Diggs’ 2025 season has been defined by metaphorical peaks and valleys. Yet, the Pats’ veteran persevered to become one of the Patriots’ most productive and most reliable pass-catchers in a revitalized New England offense. He is also about to play in his first Super Bowl.

From sharing his sentiments regarding Vrabel, it is clear that Diggs owes a great deal of his success to the support of his head coach.

