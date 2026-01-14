Patriots' Stefon Diggs Set for Revenge Playoff Game vs. Old Team

When the New England Patriots line up against the Houston Texans in the Divisional Round, Houston’s secondary won’t just be facing another receiver, rather, they’ll be staring down a familiar face. Stefon Diggs, now in Patriots colors, is rolling into a full-blown revenge-game setup after logging his seventh 1,000-yard season since entering the league.

In the Patriots’ 16–3 defensive Wild Card win, Diggs finished with just two grabs for 16 yards, but he still tied for the team lead in targets, proof that even when points are scarce, the ball finds No. 14.

Now comes the real gut-check. The Divisional Round isn’t just another playoff stop for Diggs. It’s personal. Lining up across from his former team, this one’s about legacy, receipts, and reminding everyone why you never let an elite route-runner walk.

Stefon Diggs Throttled Up for Texans Game

Stefon Diggs put together a rock-solid debut season in Foxborough. In the 2025 regular season with the New England Patriots, Diggs hauled in 85 catches for 1,013 yards and four TDs on 102 targets over 17 games, one of his most efficient years and a clear WR1 statement in his first year wearing red, white, and blue.

Is Diggs still peak Prime Diggs? Maybe not. But he’s still crafty, still dangerous, and still has a habit of saving his sharpest routes for former teams. Ironically, Houston might be the only stop on his résumé where there wasn’t any bad blood, but don’t expect that to soften the edge. When the lights are bright, Diggs usually finds another gear.

Expect New England to move him around, especially inside, where he’ll test All-Pro–caliber nickel Jalen Pitre. It’s a chess match: Diggs’ route IQ vs. Pitre’s instincts and physicality, one of the sneaky must-watch battles of the night.

Before the ACL setback cut things short, Diggs’ 2024 run with Houston showed he still had juice. In eight games, he posted 47 catches, 496 receiving yards, 3 receiving TDs, 1 rushing TD, and 62.0 yards per game

Then came the torn ACL in Week 8, sending him to IR and slamming the brakes on his season.

Fast forward to Foxborough, and Diggs bounced back in a big way. From a fifth-round pick out of Maryland to stints with the Minnesota Vikings and peak dominance with the Buffalo Bills, Diggs’ résumé is stacked — four Pro Bowls, two All-Pros, and a reputation for torching coverage when defenses least expect it.

