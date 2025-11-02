Patriots' Stefon Diggs Shines in Front of Girlfriend Cardi B
The New England Patriots have a VIP in the owner's box at their Week 9 game against the Atlanta Falcons.
Cardi B, the girlfriend of Patriots star wide receiver Stefon Diggs, is watching the game in style next to Robert Kraft.
Diggs Scores Touchdown With Cardi B in Attendance
Diggs, who turns 32 this month, is in his first season with the Patriots and he's off to a pretty good start. Coming into the game, Diggs had 42 receptions for 470 yards and a touchdown, which he grabbed in the team's Week 8 win against the Cleveland Browns.
Now, Diggs is back in the end zone for a second straight week against the Falcons.
Diggs Appreciated by Mike Vrabel
Diggs has years of experience in the league as one of the top wide receivers and his reps have put him in position to help the Pats succeed. Patriots head coach Mike Vrabel is happy to have him as part of the offense.
"Really enjoyed being around him every day, his energy, communication, his willingness to learn and play and figure out what it is that we need from him each and every week," Vrabel said of Diggs.
"There's been an energy. He's practiced when we needed him to practice, and we're going to have to start taking care of some these veteran guys, whether that's him or Morgan [Moses] or Hunter [Henry] and a lot of these other guys as we move on towards the season, but highly competitive."
"He's vocal. He cares. He's a great teammate. He's been really good for that position and some of the younger guys' development. So, I'm happy to be able to get him in the end zone. It was long overdue."
With a touchdown in each of the last two games, the Patriots are looking to get Diggs more involved in the offense. Quarterback Drake Maye has been exceptional in his second season with the team and Diggs has been a big reason why he has taken a leap as a franchise signal caller.
Perhaps the Patriots will have continued luck in the second half with Diggs starring on offense and Cardi B in the crowd with Kraft cheering him and the rest of the team on.
The Patriots are leading 21-14 against the Falcons as the second quarter draws to a close at Gillette Stadium. Fans can watch the game on CBS or stream it on Paramount Plus.
