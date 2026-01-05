Patriots vs. Dolphins Takeaways: Offense Primed for Playoffs

FOXBOROUGH, Mass. — The New England Patriots are on to the postseason for the first time since 2021.

The Pats not only earned their first series sweep of the Miami Dolphins since the 2016 season — with a 38-10 victory in Week 18 — but the playoff-bound Pats finished the regular season with a 14-3 record, making this the team’s sixth season with 14 or more wins.

With the Denver Broncos 19-3 victory over the Los Angeles Chargers, the Patriots are now locked in to the No. 2 seed in the AFC. Ironically, L.A.’s loss earns them a visit to Foxborough next week, as the Pats will host the Bolts at Gillette Stadium on what is colloquially known as ‘Wild Card Weekend.”

While much excitement has been infused into Patriots Nation with the win, here is a look at five key takeaways from an action-packed regular-season finale in Foxborough.

Drake Maye is Your MVP

Whether Maye is selected as the 2025 NFL MVP is still a matter of conjecture. However, it should be argued that the Pats’ second-year starter only helped to enhance his case in Week 18. Maye entered this game having compiled 4.203 yards while completing 71.7 percent of his passes — 30 of which have gone for touchdowns. He has also carried the ball 98 times for 409 yards and four touchdowns this season. Maye finished the day by completing 14-of-18 passes for 191 yards and one touchdown. He also added five carries for 41 yards against the Dolphins — only adding to his multi-dimensional mystique.

Perhaps best known for his elite arm strength, the 6-foot-4, 225-pound quarterback also possesses the velocity and touch on the ball to make any throw required of him. Maye has also been equally touted for his exceptional athleticism. When the play breaks down, he possesses both the agility and instinct to turn off-script options into big gains. Even amid a four-touchdown performance from Los Angeles Rams quarterback Matthew Stafford in their win over the Arizona Cardinals in Week 18, heading into the playoffs, Maye is seemingly performing at a higher level than any quarterback in the NFL.

Jan 4, 2026; Foxborough, Massachusetts, USA; New England Patriots running back Rhamondre Stevenson (38) acknowledges the crowd after scoring a touchdown against the Miami Dolphins during the fourth quarter at Gillette Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Brian Fluharty-Imagn Images | Brian Fluharty-Imagn Images

Patriots Running Game Peaking at Right Time

With the colder temperatures returning to the region, the importance of a strong and deep rushing attack will be vital for the continued success of Maye and the offense. As such, Stevenson’s monster performance came at exactly the right time. The Pats’ veteran ran for 131 yards on seven carries with two touchdowns. He also caught two passes for 22 yards and one touchdown. Having Stevenson healthy and capable of shouldering an extensive workload may be exactly what the metaphorical doctor ordered. Known for his penchant for establishing the run to facilitate play-action passes, Stevenson is well-equipped to be an effective offensive weapon in the season’s closing games.

Rookie TreVeyon Henderson also turned in a solid performance, running for 53 yards on 131 carries with two touchdowns. Henderson’s exceptional breakaway speed and acceleration have separated him from his peers, thus far. His abilities as a rusher, pass-catcher and blocker make him a potential triple threat in coordinator Josh McDaniels’ offensive game plan into the postseason.

Jaylinn Hawkins is the Heart of the Defensive Backfield

Hawkins has been one of New England’s most reliable defensive backs throughout the season — and proved so once again in Week 18. The Pats’ veteran safety set his career-high in interceptions by securing his fourth of the season when he picked off Dolphins quarterback Quinn Ewers in the end zone. It marked Hawkins’ second interception in as many games, as he also had an interception during the Pats’ Week 17 win over the New York Jets.

It is the second time in Hawkins' career that he has had an interception in back-to-back games, having done so in 2021 as a member of the Atlanta Falcons. The last Patriot to have an interception in consecutive games was ex-Pat (and current Pittsburgh Steeler) Kyle Dugger in 2023, when he had one against Miami on Oct. 28 and another vs. the Washington Commanders on Nov. 5. Hawkins’ standout season will need to translate to a stronger postseason performance to keep the Patriots’ defense playing at a high level.

Stefon Diggs Reached an Impressive Milestone

Diggs entered this Week 18 matchup with a team-leading 970 receiving yards and needing 30 yards this week against Miami for his seventh 1,000-yard season. On a 1st-and-10 within time winding down in the third quarter, Maye connected with the two-time All-Pro for a 34-yard reception to earn the milestone. In doing so, it became the first 1,000-yard season by a New England player since the 2019 season, when WR Julian Edelman finished with 1,117 receiving yards. As such, Diggs found success against Miami’s secondary.

To say that this has been a challenging week for Diggs would be a significant understatement. Putting off-field legal woes aside, the two-time All-Pro will be looking to lead the Patriots' receivers group into the postseason with a strong performance. While three catches for 43 yards was not his most robust stat line this season, it was more than enough to earn a $500,000 contract incentive, as well as the on-field confidence of his teammates and coaches.

Jan 4, 2026; Foxborough, Massachusetts, USA; New England Patriots wide receiver Stefon Diggs (8) runs after the catch against against the Miami Dolphins during the third quarter at Gillette Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Brian Fluharty-Imagn Images | Brian Fluharty-Imagn Images

Patriots Run Defense Misses Robert Spillane

Just one week removed from allowing 111 yards and a touchdown to New York Jets’ running back Breece Hall, the Pats held the entire Dolphins’ team under the 100-yard mark, surrendering just 63 yards on 25 carries. Still, it should be noted that Miami star running back De’Von Achane was out for this game against the Pats — thus keeping the stats in the home team’s favor. New England appeared to struggle with missed tackles in the first half — especially with linebacker, and team leader in tackles, Robert Spillane, out with an ankle injury. New England’s troubles in this area could have resulted in greater difficulty — had the Dolphins been running at full strength.

With their defensive front missing Spillane, as well as interior lineman Khyiris Tonga, the task of keeping Miami in check was a tall one. New England will need both players healthy and ready for the playoffs to help reverse this recent trend — especially with several formidable rushing attacks awaiting them in the playoffs.

Make sure you bookmark New England Patriots on SI for the latest news, exclusive interviews, film breakdowns, and so much more!