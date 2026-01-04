Patriots' Three Keys to Victory vs. Dolphins

The New England Patriots are currently 13-3 and have secured their first American Football Conference East division title since 2019.

New England also still has a remaining active path to being the AFC top seed should the Pats (7-9) win or tie against the Miami Dolphins in Week 18 while the Denver Broncos lose to the Los Angeles Chargers. A win over the Dolphins would also tie the 1999 Indianapolis Colts and the 2008 Miami Dolphins for the best turnaround in NFL history due to the Patriots potentially finishing 14-3 compared to the prior year's 4-13.

The Pats also won the first meeting against Miami of the season with a 33-27 final score on Sept. 14 at Hard Rock Stadium.

This marks the 18th time in team history the Patriots and Dolphins will meet in the regular season-finale and the first time it's occurred since the 2021 season. Here are three key notes for fans to pay attention to as the Pats look to potentially secure the AFC top seed.

3. Home Field Advantage

For the Patriots, Week 18 also marks their return to Gillette Stadium after two back-to-back games on the road at the Baltimore Ravens and then the New York Jets.

It's completely worth mentioning that New England has the advantage against the Dolphins in home games, leading the series 38-21 — including a 17-6 record in Gillette Stadium on home turf. With the stakes higher than ever, being in front of the home fans could not have come at a better time for New England.

Sep 14, 2025; Miami Gardens, Florida, USA; New England Patriots quarterback Drake Maye (10) runs the ball chased by Miami Dolphins linebacker Matthew Judon (8) in the third quarter at Hard Rock Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Nathan Ray Seebeck-Imagn Images | Nathan Ray Seebeck-Imagn Images

2. Staying Focused, Keeping Eyes on the Prize

Unfortunately, two key members of the Patriots have a lot going on off the field that could be a major distraction. New England's No. 1 wide receiver of Stefon Diggs is in the midst of being charged with felony strangulation or suffocation, and misdemeanor assault and battery stemming from an incident that took place on Dec. 2 with his then-personal chef.

Diggs is now currently scheduled to be arraigned on Jan. 23, which is a mere two days before the AFC Championship game is to be played. In addition, defensive tackle Christian Barmore is also facing charges of one count of assault and battery on a family/household member. The DT is scheduled to report to Attleboro District Court to be arraigned Feb. 3.

BACK AT THE TOP! pic.twitter.com/gxmyr1ywTd — z - New England Patriots (@Patriots) December 29, 2025

Fortunately — Patriots' head coach Mike Vrabel has remained dialed in to keeping his team focused.

"Part of my job is to have a message and to clearly define what the objective is for the day," Vrabel previously said at his Jan. 2 press conference when asked how he keeps things purely centered around the sport of football. "Today, obviously, we had some red zone, move the field, our normal Friday, and I show them the clips and teach them. Try to stay consistent as possible."

1. Drake 'Drake Maye' Maye's MVP Rumblings

New England quarterback Drake Maye (fun nickname included) has heard his fair share of "MVP" chants throughout various stadiums this year in addition to rumblings across the league that he is in serious contention for the accolade.

And for good reason, as the QB's breakout in 2025 has been one of the top stories of the year. Per Patriots.com, Maye enters this week against Miami first in the NFL with a 71.7 completion percentage. He's currently being compared to the great Tom Brady who has the Patriots' record for a season with a 68.9 completion percentage in 2007.

Conversations surrounded the MVP race boil down to two things — production and results. A win against Miami could not only accomplish the previously referenced No. 1 seed for New England, but further Maye's MVP contention status.

Make sure you bookmark New England Patriots on SI for the latest news, exclusive interviews, film breakdowns, and so much more!