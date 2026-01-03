Mike Vrabel Keeping Patriots Focused Amidst Off Field Issues

For the New England Patriots, headlines outside of the sport of football have been swirling.

The Patriots' No. 1 wide receiver of Stefon Diggs is in the midst of being charged with felony strangulation or suffocation, and misdemeanor assault and battery stemming from an incident that took place on Dec. 2 with his then-personal chef. Diggs is currently scheduled to be arraigned on Jan. 23, whch is just two days before the AFC Championship game is to be played. In addition, defensive tackle Christian Barmore is also facing charges of one count of assault and battery on a family/household member. The DT is scheduled to report to Attleboro District Court to be arraigned Feb. 3.

These legal troubles come amidst New England (13-3) securing their first AFC East division title since 2019 and ahead of the Patriots' Week 18 matchup of hosting the Miami Dolphins (7-9).

At his locker during post practice media availability, Diggs said that while he cannot discuss the case, it has been an emotional time for the WR.

“I apologize for not being available the last couple of days … it’s been an emotional time, dealing with everything.” Diggs said. “It’s definitely an open case so I can’t even say anything about it.“

Dec 28, 2025; East Rutherford, New Jersey, USA; New England Patriots head coach Mike Vrabel during the first quarter of the game against the New York Jets at MetLife Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Robert Deutsch-Imagn Images | Robert Deutsch-Imagn Images

Patriots' HC Mike Vrabel Keeping Team Locked In

For the Pats, their most recent 42-10 win over the New York Jets improved New England to an impressive perfect 8-0 road record in 2025. The Patriots also still have a remaining active path to being the AFC top seed should the Pats win or tie against the Miami Dolphins while the Denver Broncos lose to the Los Angeles Chargers.

For head coach Mike Vrabel, this means that now more than ever it is vital for him to keep his locker room focused on on-field developments rather than what's going on off the field.

"Part of my job is to have a message and to clearly define what the objective is for the day," Vrabel said at his Jan. 2 press conference when asked how he keeps things focused on the sport of football. "Today, obviously, we had some red zone, move the field, our normal Friday, and I show them the clips and teach them. Try to stay consistent as possible."

LIVE: Mike Vrabel Press Conference 1/2 https://t.co/HLHZ0ljOQB — z - New England Patriots (@Patriots) January 2, 2026

It is because of messages like this that NFL fans recognize Vrabel as an elite head coach.

Vrabel was voted into the Patriots Hall of Fame in 2023 and now boasts almost over a decade and a half of coaching experience, including 11 years in the NFL and three seasons at Ohio State; he was hired by the Patriots in Jan., 2025 to take over for Jerod Mayo.

During his Patriots career, Vrabel helped transcend the Patriots to multiple NFL and franchise-record win streaks, including 21 consecutive wins (2003-04), 21 consecutive regular season wins (2006-08), 21 consecutive wins at home (2002-05) and 10 straight playoff victories (2001-05).

"We're going to practice to improve and we're going to try to finish what we started," Vrabel also said.

As a result of off-field developments, the New England fan base can rest assured Vrabel is doing his part in helping the Patriots keep their eye on the prize.

Make sure you bookmark New England Patriots on SI for the latest news, exclusive interviews, film breakdowns, and so much more!