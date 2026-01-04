Patriots RBs Shine in First-Half Lead vs. Dolphins

FOXBOROUGH, Mass. — The New England Patriots and Miami Dolphins are closing out the 2025 regular season in style at Gillette Stadium. The Patriots (13-3) enter this Week 18 matchup on the heels of a 42-10 victory over the New York Jets — a win which also secured the club its first AFC East division title since 2019.

A win this week against Miami will give the Patriots their 11th series sweep of the Dolphins and their first series sweep since the 2016 season. The Patriots defeated the Dolphins in the first meeting of the season, a 33-27 Week 2 win on Sept. 14 in Miami. Should the playoff-bound Pats secure the victory, it will improve them to a 14-3 record — making this the team’s sixth season with 14 or more wins.

In his final efforts to secure his spot as the front-runner for NFL MVP, quarterback Drake Maye has completed 7-of-11 passes for 84 yards during the first two quarters. However, the Pats' running game has taken center stage in Week 18, collectively rushing for 129 yards and two touchdowns.

In that vein, here are the highlights from a first half in which the Pats hold a 17-10 lead, with the Dolphins set to possess the ball first to begin the second half.

Jan 4, 2026; Foxborough, Massachusetts, USA; New England Patriots running back TreVeyon Henderson (32) runs the ball against Miami Dolphins center Aaron Brewer (55) during the first quarter at Gillette Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Brian Fluharty-Imagn Images | Brian Fluharty-Imagn Images

First Quarter: Patriots Get it Going on the Ground

The Patriots got their ground game going in a hurry, using only three runs to travel 70 yards for the opening drive touchdown. Veteran Rhamondre Stevenson started the series with a nine-yard run before breaking for 56 yards on the ensuing snap. Rookie TreVeyon Henderson took the next handoff for five yards into the end zone, as New England took an early 7-0 lead.

New England continued their offensive dominance of the game’s early moments on their second drive of the game. Maye led the Pats on a nine-play, 92-yard drive. The series highlight came as Maye launched a pass to the deep right for rookie receiver Efton Chism for a 35-yard completion. Stevenson capped the drive with a two-yard run, putting the Pats on top 14-0.

Second Quarter: ‘Fins Fight Back

The Dolphins would strike back in the second quarter, as Ewers led his team on a 10-play, 65-yard drive. New England’s defense struggled with missed tackles, as well as Miami’s motion offense. Their difficulties were particularly accentuated on the Dolphins’ scoring play — a two-yard touchdown pass from Ewers to receiver Malik Washington. Both cornerback Christian Gonzalez and safety Craig Woodson appeared to lose sight of Washington off play-action. With the score, Miami cut the Pats’ lead to 14-7.

As New England attempted to add three insurance points in the waning moments of the second quarter, Andy Borregales’ 38-yard field goal attempt was blocked by veteran Miami defender Zach Sieler. The loose ball was recovered by Dolphins’ cornerback Jason Marshall. Instead, it would be Miami who added three to their first-half total on a 52-yard field goal by kicker Riley Patterson.

Borregales earned some first-half redemption by making a 59-yarder, made possible by a 14-yard scramble by Maye with less than a minute remaining. The impressive make from Borregales gave the Pats a 17-10 lead.

Keeping an Eye on Mile High

Despite having clinched both a playoff spot, and their first AFC East division title since 2019, New England is still highly motivated to earn a victory in Week 18. The Pats remain in contention to secure the top overall playoff seed in the conference — along with the Denver Broncos, who also possess a 13-3 record. The Broncos will host the Los Angeles Chargers in their regular-season finale at Empower Field at Mile High — also being played during the 4:25 p.m. ET time slot.

For the Patriots to earn the one seed, along with a first-round playoff bye, they would need to beat the Dolphins, while the Broncos lose to the Chargers. Though both teams currently possess identical records, the tiebreaker would be awarded to Denver due to its superior record in games against common opponents.

As the Patriots enter their halftime break, the Broncos hold a 10-3 lead over the Chargers at Empower Field at Mile High in Denver.

