Patriots Rookie Getting Adjusted to NFL Schedule
“This is my first time doing this."
New England Patriots first-round rookie Will Campbell has done a lot during his football journey so far, so it's hard to find something that he hasn't ever done. The superstar at LSU was taken in fourth overall by the Patriots in last April's draft, won the starting left tackle spot right out of camp and has passed the regular season test with flying colors.
Now, the rookie has to get acclimated to the trials of an NFL schedule — this one about preparing to play on Thursday Night Football and adjusting to a shorter week of practice.
"Your whole preparation schedule and your routine has to get shrunken down," Campbell said earlier in the week. "That’s something that’s different. And I understand what he’s saying when he says that, especially for guys who haven’t done it before."
As part of the week (where the team was forced to manipulate days of the week to work with their timeline), head coach Mike Vrabel told Campbell and the other rookies on the team that they should lean on some of the veterans who have played on shorter weeks of rest in their careers.
"He told us that the guys that haven’t done it before, make sure to get with some of the older guys and figure out some things that they do on a short week to help them mentally and physically to put themselves in the best shape possible to go perform on Thursday," Campbell continued.
"You Really Got To Just Be Locked Into The Details"
The Patriots, heading into the Week 11 matchup with the New York Jets on an all-time high, look to continue their impressive winning ways. The team has rattled off seven-straight win, including upsets against the Buffalo Bills (Week 5) and Tampa Bay Buccaneers (Week 10).
With the midway mark of the schedule in the rearview mirror, players across the league are getting banged up. The Patriots had a lengthy injury report to kick off the week, but a slower week of practice has helped alleviate some of the injury woes that may be lingering in New England.
"It might not be as physical as a normal week would be," Campbell said. "So, you really got to just be locked into the details of the game plan and take every mental rep that you can."
