Former All-Pro WR Isn't a Likely Fit for Patriots

For years, the New England Patriots were linked to several big name stars in free agency or on the trade block. Whether it was Leonard Fournette, AJ Brown, Stefon Diggs or DeAndre Hopkins, the Patriots seemed to always be "interested" in adding to their roster.

But there was no one player more connected to New England than Odell Beckham Jr.

Since being drafted in 2014 and his immediate rise to stardom, "OBJ" has consistently been one of the hottest names in the league. His one-handed catches inspired plenty and his route running skills helped the New York Giants for a number of seasons.

Since then, he's struggled to fully make his mark in the league. He was traded to the Cleveland Browns in 2019 for two draft picks and two players, one of them being future Patriots safety Jabrill Peppers. His time in Cleveland lasted three seasons before he joined the Los Angeles Rams in their run to the Super Bowl.

He tore his ACL in the Super Bowl, sidelining him for the 2022 season. Since then, he played one year with the Baltimore Ravens and another with the Miami Dolphins. It's been a struggle for him to truly make an impact, playing in just 23 games and scoring three times in the last four seasons.

Nov 15, 2015; East Rutherford, NJ, USA; New York Giants wide receiver Odell Beckham (13) cannot catch a pass in the end zone while defended by New England Patriots cornerback Malcolm Butler (21) in the second half during the game at MetLife Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Robert Deutsch-Imagn Images | Robert Deutsch-Imagn Images

But a return for Beckham may be on the horizon.

According to Jordan Schultz, the three-time Pro Bowler has gotten "renewed" interest from NFL teams following his appearance in the recent Fanatics Flag Football Classic. Always a sure-handed receiver, Beckham made plenty of catches that were just as eye-opening as the ones he made when he won Offensive Rookie of the Year back in 2014.

"Looking forward to hopefully getting an opportunity to play this year, and hopefully, this is kinda just a starting point," Beckham said at the event.

Free agent WR Odell Beckham Jr. has received renewed interest in recent days after his showing at Tom Brady’s Fanatics flag football game.



Beckham was one of the most impressive players on the field and fully intends to play in 2026, per sources. pic.twitter.com/PTiMvcDWyo — Jordan Schultz (@Schultz_Report) March 24, 2026

Does OBJ Make Sense For Patriots Right Now?

Schultz's report says that Beckham intends to return to the NFL next season. But would New England, who recently paid Romeo Doubs a hefty sum, be interested in bringing in the veteran?

It's not something to rule out, but it's very unlikely. His production since leaving the Giants has continued to dip and the Patriots' receiving corps, although young, keeps improving as a unit. Behind Doubs, the wide receivers on the roster consist of Mack Hollins, Kayshon Boutte, DeMario Douglas, Kyle Williams, Efton Chism III, John Jiles and Jeremiah Webb.

Adding Beckham to the group -- at least from a name recognition standpoint -- would be beneficial. It seems though that the 33-year-old is past his prime, and should the Patriots want to bring in a big name guy who's above 30 years of age, that first phone call should be to Diggs, who they just cut this past offseason after a productive 2025 campaign.

It would be cool to see Beckham finally in a Patriots uniform after all those seasons of jersey swaps online, but it doesn't make much sense at this point in his career. Sure, New England might sign him and it could be time to brush off old 2010s highlights and his dance moves (sounds similar to when the Patriots signed Cam Newton in 2020), but until he proves himself back in pads and not with flags aeround his waist, this move won't be something to place bets on just yet.

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