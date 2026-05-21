Patriots WR Kyle Williams Underwent Major Offseason Transformation

FOXBORO --- Back at the NFL Scouting Combine, New England Patriots head coach Mike Vrabel was asked about Kyle Williams' growth in the offense. A few months later, that growth is, literally, on full display.

The 5-foot-11 wide receiver played last season at around 185 pounds "soaking wet." As he enters his second year with the Patriots, Williams decided to get stronger -- and bulkier.

Wiliams is now up to 190 pounds, thanks to plenty of protein. Peanut butter and jelly sandwiches from the facility and a bunch of candy (he's grown fond of gummy bears and tropical Mike & Ikes.

"Play strength was definitely something that I wanted to emphasize on, and I knew that I need to get my lower half stronger and bulk up a little bit, coming across the middle, getting off of press and all that type of stuff," Williams said following the team's annual community day. "So, that was one of my biggest emphases was mobility and just putting on a little weight."

The Washington State product was a solid player in New England's passing attack last season when given the opportunity. He caught three touchdowns on 10 receptions, all three of them more impressive than the last. Williams totaled just 209 yards as a rookie, and 14 more once the calendar flipped to the postseason.

Kyle Williams Got Bigger On Protein, Candy

But changes have come to the wide receiver room, and it could potentially cut into Williams' playing time. The Patriots moved on from veteran Stefon Diggs (a mentor figure to Williams) and replaced him with Romeo Doubs in free agency. There's always the possibility they trade for AJ Brown, and New England also brought in four undrafted receivers.

For Williams, he feels comfortable where he is and the improvements he's made this spring.

Sep 21, 2025; Foxborough, Massachusetts, USA; New England Patriots wide receiver Kyle Williams (18) completes a pass during the third quarter at Gillette Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Paul Rutherford-Imagn Images | Paul Rutherford-Imagn Images

"I would say that me from now from my rookie year is going to be night and day," he said. "I learned a lot just by being able to sit back. I had great vets in the room. I had a great coaching staff, like just a great team overall, to just help me get through my rookie stage."

For now, Brown remains a member of the Eagles and Williams isn't focused on that -- "if it happens, it happens," he admitted. Instead, he's working to formulate a relationship with Doubs.

"Romeo is my guy," Williams said. "He’s quiet. He’s chill. A hard worker. A dude from LA, you know? We always chop it up. We’ve got similar stories, similar backgrounds. Just a great dude to have in the room, and I’m actually excited to play with him."

As for personal goals? Williams wants to continue being a sponge and contributing in any way possible. That starts with meshing with his equally-as-young quarterback.

"Building chemistry with Drake (Maye) and everything," Williams said. "Being able to learn the playbook and just whatever they need for me, just being able to execute at a high level."

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