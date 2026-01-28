Patriots DT Celebrates Birthday During Long Flight Home From Denver

A full day after knocking the Denver Broncos in the AFC championship, the New England Patriots finally arrived home. They stayed in Colorado overnight to celebrate the win, and got to Gillette Stadium with large groups of fans cheering them on.

It was a long two days for the Patriots, and thanks to the inclement weather across the country, the cross-country flight felt even longer for defensive tackle Cory Durden -- who's about to play in his first Super Bowl.

For him, he got to celebrate his 27th birthday on the plane.

"It's been (a) cool, cool experience," Durden told reporters after the Patriots arrived, "kind of like a nice birthday gift. It's a surreal feeling. Just, you know, the way the season started and how we finished, and the ups and downs with guys getting hurt and guys coming back, I feel like it's such a sweet feeling ... and we want to go win the Super Bowl."

It's certainly been a wild year for Durden, who was released by the New York Giants during the summer. Almost immediately, the Patriots scooped him on on their practice squad before elevating him to the active roster. Since then, he's become a true diamond in the rough. He's fourth in total pressures this postseason with 13, trailing teammates K'Lavon Chaisson and Milton Williams, and Los Angeles Rams' stars Jared Verse and Kobie Turner.

He's turned into a true piece on Mike Vrabel's defense, and is one win away from his first championship ring. Durden also knows that plenty of his teammates are as close to their first title as he is.

"We're seeing all of our hard work come and shine in front of us," Durden said. "Some guys were crying, some guys reacted different. We've had guys who've been in the league 10, 11, years, who haven't never been to a Super Bowl."

Cory Durden Celebrated His Birthday In The Air

So how did the Patriots celebrate the win in Denver? They just wanted to get inside from the cold to call their families.

"It's pretty cool because you go through this process with your loved ones and people who are closest to you, whether they were there with you last night at the game or not," Durden said. "The first thing you want to do is embrace it with them."

Durden didn't have any family at the game out in Denver, but felt that spending time with his teammates was the best way to go about it. The team had no curfew, as Vrabel jokingly said following the win, but the Patriots knew that it was a special opportunity that they had in front of them as a result of their third-straight playoff win.

As for Durden's plans to celebrate his birthday further, he had none

"I'm honestly gonna go home, go to sleep," Durden said. "I'm tired. It's been a long flight."

