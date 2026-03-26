Potential RB3 Options For Patriots in NFL Draft
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The New England Patriots don't have a dire need at running back. Rhamondre Stevenson had one of his best seasons as a pro in 2025, while TreVeyon Henderson showed off his explosive running ability as a rookie.
With that being said, depth issues at the position and a lack of investing in free agency appears to show the Patriots' hand in the NFL Draft next month in Pittsburgh. The team released Antonio Gibson after he suffered a torn ACL injury in Week 5, and Terrell Jennings, Lan Larison and Elijah Mitchell head into camp as the top three backups.
The Patriots -- with 11 draft picks at their disposal -- have an opportunity to grab one of the running backs still on the board when the third day of drafting rolls around. They certainly aren't in any position to grab the Notre Dame duo of Jeremiyah Love and Jadarian Price, but when the fourth and fifth rounds comes up, here are some potential players that could hear their names called by New England.
Nicholas Singleton, Penn State
Singleton is one of the more underrated backs in this entire draft class. Though he's dealing with a lower-body injury that held him out of Penn State's Pro Day, the hard-nosed runner racked up 55 total touchdowns in college and can handle a heavy workload in the NFL.
J'Mari Taylor, Virginia
On the flip side, Taylor is one of those backs that can be used as a gadget player. He's a quick runner and has above-average hands that can pressure defenses out of the backfield. Think Dion Lewis when he was with the Patriots, but with a lot more breakaway speed in the running game.
Jam Miller, Alabama
Miller, like Singleton, is a hard runner and can finish at the next level when hit. His struggles are in pass protection, something that the Patriots utilize a lot in their running backs. Should he be the pick, he'd have some growth needed to catch up to Stevenson and Henderson -- both of whom shined at times in pass protection.
CJ Donaldson, Ohio State
Donaldson is more of a short-yardage, goal line runner who can find the end zone as much as anyone. His 40 career rushing touchdowns rank eighth in the entire FBS since 2022, and the West Virginia transfer has a smart brain for the game and off the field (he's into cybersecurity off the field, he told reporters at the NFL Combine).
Eli Heidenreich, Navy
A do-it-all back that projects to be more of an H-back player in the NFL, Heidenreich won't be an every-down runner in the NFL. The Navy star is set for a heavy workload on special teams and option concepts in an offense that can utilize an athletic player off tackle and in the passing game.
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Ethan Hurwitz is a writer for Patriots on SI. He works to find out-of-the-box stories that change the way you look at sports. He’s covered the behind-the-scenes discussions behind Ivy League football, how a stuffed animal helped a softball team’s playoff chances and tracked down a fan who caught a historic hockey stick. Ethan graduated from Quinnipiac University with both a bachelor’s and master’s degree in journalism, and oversaw The Quinnipiac Chronicle’s sports coverage for almost three years.Follow HurwitzSports