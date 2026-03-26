Potential RB3 Options For Patriots in NFL Draft

The New England Patriots don't have a dire need at running back. Rhamondre Stevenson had one of his best seasons as a pro in 2025, while TreVeyon Henderson showed off his explosive running ability as a rookie.

With that being said, depth issues at the position and a lack of investing in free agency appears to show the Patriots' hand in the NFL Draft next month in Pittsburgh. The team released Antonio Gibson after he suffered a torn ACL injury in Week 5, and Terrell Jennings, Lan Larison and Elijah Mitchell head into camp as the top three backups.

The Patriots -- with 11 draft picks at their disposal -- have an opportunity to grab one of the running backs still on the board when the third day of drafting rolls around. They certainly aren't in any position to grab the Notre Dame duo of Jeremiyah Love and Jadarian Price, but when the fourth and fifth rounds comes up, here are some potential players that could hear their names called by New England.

Nicholas Singleton, Penn State

Nov 22, 2025; University Park, Pennsylvania, USA; Penn State Nittany Lions running back Nicholas Singleton (10) stands on the field following the game against the Nebraska Cornhuskers at Beaver Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Matthew O'Haren-Imagn Images | Matthew O'Haren-Imagn Images

Singleton is one of the more underrated backs in this entire draft class. Though he's dealing with a lower-body injury that held him out of Penn State's Pro Day, the hard-nosed runner racked up 55 total touchdowns in college and can handle a heavy workload in the NFL.

J'Mari Taylor, Virginia

Nov 1, 2025; Berkeley, California, USA; Virginia Cavaliers running back J'Mari Taylor (3) runs the ball against defensive back Dru Polidore Jr. (2) during the first quarter at California Memorial Stadium. Mandatory Credit: D. Ross Cameron-Imagn Images | D. Ross Cameron-Imagn Images

On the flip side, Taylor is one of those backs that can be used as a gadget player. He's a quick runner and has above-average hands that can pressure defenses out of the backfield. Think Dion Lewis when he was with the Patriots, but with a lot more breakaway speed in the running game.

Jam Miller, Alabama

Alabama Crimson Tide running back Jam Miller (26) runs the ball as Auburn Tigers take on Alabama Crimson Tide in the Iron Bowl at Jordan-Hare Stadium in Auburn, Ala. on Saturday, Nov. 29, 2025. Alabama Crimson Tide leads Auburn Tigers 17-6. | Jake Crandall/ Advertiser / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Miller, like Singleton, is a hard runner and can finish at the next level when hit. His struggles are in pass protection, something that the Patriots utilize a lot in their running backs. Should he be the pick, he'd have some growth needed to catch up to Stevenson and Henderson -- both of whom shined at times in pass protection.

CJ Donaldson, Ohio State

Nov 8, 2025; West Lafayette, Indiana, USA; Ohio State Buckeyes running back CJ Donaldson Jr. (12) rushes as Purdue Boilermakers linebacker Mani Powell (16) defends during the second quarter at Ross-Ade Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Marc Lebryk-Imagn Images | Marc Lebryk-Imagn Images

Donaldson is more of a short-yardage, goal line runner who can find the end zone as much as anyone. His 40 career rushing touchdowns rank eighth in the entire FBS since 2022, and the West Virginia transfer has a smart brain for the game and off the field (he's into cybersecurity off the field, he told reporters at the NFL Combine).

Eli Heidenreich, Navy

Navy’s Eli Heidenreich (22) rushes with the ball during the Liberty Bowl game against the Cincinnati Bearcats on Jan. 2, 2026 at Simmons Bank Liberty Stadium in Memphis, Tenn. | Stu Boyd II-The Commercial Appeal / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

A do-it-all back that projects to be more of an H-back player in the NFL, Heidenreich won't be an every-down runner in the NFL. The Navy star is set for a heavy workload on special teams and option concepts in an offense that can utilize an athletic player off tackle and in the passing game.

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