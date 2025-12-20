Patriots Rhamondre Stevenson Fined for ‘Dumb Decision’ vs. Bills

New England Patriots running back Rhamondre Stevenson knew instantly that it was a “dumb decision” as soon as he made it.

Facing 1st-and-10 with 3:41 remaining in the third quarter of New England’s Week 15 matchup against the Buffalo Bills at Gillette Stadium, Stevenson gained 16 yards on a catch-and-run off a pass from quarterback Drake Maye. The play was to have placed the Pats at the 45-yard-line with a fresh set of downs. However, Stevenson took umbrage to a hit from Buffalo linebacker Matt Milano as he was heading out of bounds.

The Pats’ starting back then shoved Milano in the helmet, drawing an immediate unnecessary roughness penalty. Milano was also flagged for a personal foul on the play. The two penalties ultimately offset each other, keeping the Patriots at their own 19-yard line. New England sputtered through the remainder of the drive, which culminated in Maye throwing a deep ball interception to Bills’ cornerback Tre’Davious White. The Pats ultimately lost the game 35-31.

As a result of the altercation, Stevenson was fined NFL $12,172 by the NFL for unnecessary roughness. Conversely, Milano was not fined by the league for his role in the offsetting-penalties sequence.

To his credit, Stevenson weighed in on the penalty at the conclusion of the Pats Week 15 loss, and took accountability for his mistake.

“That was a dumb decision by me ultimately,” Stevenson said. “I can’t get any personal fouls. I was lucky it off-set. That could have been a big part of the game. I just gotta be disciplined and not do things like that.”

Dec 14, 2025; Foxborough, Massachusetts, USA; New England Patriots head coach Mike Vrabel reacts from the sideline as they take on the Buffalo Bills at Gillette Stadium.

Unsurprisingly, head coach Mike Vrabel also expressed his displeasure with his running back’s actions.

“That’s a bad decision. That’s what I told them in the moment,” Vrabel said a day after the game. “That’s what I’ll tell them again and again … There’s nothing else. It’s what it is. He made a good play, good positive play. I don’t think they did anything wrong. (Milano) hit him at the sideline, stood there, and we made a bad decision.”

Stevenson ran six times for 50 yards, averaging 8.3 yards per carry against the Bills. On the season, the fifth-year veteran has compiled 374 yards on 107 carries and three touchdowns.

Rhamondre Stevenson is an Important Factor in the Patriots Playoff Success

Oct 19, 2025; Nashville, Tennessee, USA; New England Patriots running back Rhamondre Stevenson (38) runs with the ball after a made catch against the Tennessee Titans during the second half at Nissan Stadium.

With the postseason fast approaching, the importance of a strong and deep rushing attack will be vital for the continued success of Maye and the offense. Having Stevenson healthy and capable of shouldering an extensive workload may be exactly what the metaphorical doctor ordered. Known for his penchant for establishing the run to facilitate play-action passes, Stevenson is well-equipped to be an effective offensive weapon in the season’s closing games.

Having placed his early-season struggles with ball security behind him, the 27-year-old is at his best when blending his physical, powerful running style with his vision and athleticism to make tacklers miss in short-yardage situational runs. He also continues to demonstrate an ability to utilize the open field as an available target from both the backfield as well as the line of scrimmage. The Oklahoma product must build upon his current resume to make New England’s running game a key component of their offensive game plan on offense.

