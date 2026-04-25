Patriots Satisfy Need for Speed in Secondary with CB Karon Prunty

The New England Patriots got off to a late, yet eye-opening start to the third and final day of the 2026 NFL Draft.

With the Pats having used the first three rounds to address needs at offensive tackle, defensive edge rush and tight end, they used their first piece of day 3 capital to select Wake Forest cornerback Karon Prunty with pick 171 in the fifth round.

Given their age and depth at the position, the Patriots had a need for a defensive back capable of playing man coverage, while showing pro-level awareness in zone coverage. Prunty satisfies both criteria, having compiled seven interceptions, 24 passes-defensed, three sacks, and two forced fumbles since 2020, per PFF. Last season, he allowed a 79.8 passer rating.

Known for his impressive speed, exceptional ball skills and ability to blitz, Prunty could be a solid addition to New England’s stable of cornerbacks. Despite not being invited to the Scouting Combine, he did take one of his four Top-30 meetings with the Patriots. During his pro day at Wake Forest, he ran a notable 4.45 in the 40, while posting a 33-inch vertical. As such the 6-foot-1, 190-pound defensive back will bring some much needed athleticism back to the Pats’ secondary.

While Prunty is not expected to challenge for a starting spot this season, his ability to earn the role should not be overlooked. The former Demon Deacon already appears to have the edge on his fellow reserve teammates when it comes to hand strength and ability to change direction when defending opposing receivers. While he will need to add some additional strength and aggression to his playing style to succeed as a long-term pro, his ability to recognize routes and alignments should help him see the field regularly in 2026.

Karon Prunty Should Add Immediate Depth to Patriots Defensive Backfield

Oct 4, 2025; Blacksburg, Virginia, USA; Wake Forest Demon Deacons defensive back Karon Prunty (3) tackles Virginia Tech Hokies running back Terion Stewart (8) during the second quarter at Lane Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Brian Bishop-Imagn Images | Brian Bishop-Imagn Images

Barring any unforeseen circumstances, the Pats will feature a starting unit consisting of both veteran Carlton Davis, and Pro Bowler Christian Gonzalez along the perimeter, with Marcus Jones aligning in in the slot this season.

Gonzalez, who had recently become the first Patriots defensive back to earn Pro Bowl honors since cornerback J.C. Jackson in 2021, takes great pride in continuing a tradition of elite secondary play in New England. He started all 14 games in which he appeared this season, recording 69 total tackles, 10 passes defensed, and consistently matched up against opponents' top receiving threats. His production has been a key factor in New England fielding one of the top defenses in the NFL, ranking among the league leaders in passing efficiency allowed.

Davis was a solid addition to the Pats’ defensive backfield in 2025. At 6’1” 206-pounds, he cuts an imposing presence along the perimeter. The Auburn product is known for his exceptional athleticism, which has been a solid complement to top cornerback Christian Gonzalez. While Gonzalez has certainly earned the job as New England’s lockdown corner, Davis has carved his own niche with the team by winning his share of contested catch battles against opposing receivers. Last season, he compiled 56 total tackles and nine passes-defensed.

In addition to being an elite-level punt returner, Jones is also New England’s primary slot cornerback. The former Houston Cougar has aligned on 71 percent of New England’s snaps on defense. Last season, he has compiled 65 total tackles, 11 pass deflections and three interceptions.

Accordingly, Prunty should find himself embroiled in a positional battle with fellow Pats’ cornerbacks Charles Woods, Kindle Vildor, Marcellas Dial, Kobee Minor and Brandon Crossley for a spot on New England’s 53-man roster this season.

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