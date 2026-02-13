Three Possible Candidates For Patriots Defensive Coordinator Job

Well, the New England Patriots are reportedly searching for another defensive coordinator for the 2026 season. Terrell Williams -- who was hired to fill that role last offseason, but missed most of the season after being diagnosed with prostate cancer -- was recently moved to a "high-ranking role" on the staff, according to NFL Network.

Now, there's a hole on the Patriots' coaching staff that will soon need to be filled. But by who?

There's plenty of options across the league that could help a Patriots defense that dominated its way to the Super Bowl this past season, including one coach who is likely the favorite for the job already on staff. Because of the coordinator opening, the league mandates that New England must go through the Rooney Rule when making a hire, which requires that the team interviews at least two external minority candidates for the role. A hire cannot be made until that rule is fulfilled.

1. Zak Kuhr, Patriots inside linebackers coach

Kuhr had no coordinator experience when he was brought to New England to join Mike Vrabel's staff last year. When Williams stepped away from the team because of his diagnosis, Kuhr took over the playcalling duties in a Week 2 win over the Miami Dolphins.

For the remainder of the season, Kuhr continued to call plays at a high level. In the postseason, he dialed up pressure after pressure that helped the Patriots win three-straight games en route to their first Super Bowl berth since 2018. Kuhr spent four years with Vrabel in Tennessee as an assistant, and according to NFL Network, is a top candidate to land the job in 2026.

2. Jim Schwartz, former Cleveland Browns defensive coordinator

Cleveland Browns defensive coordinator Jim Schwartz works the sideline during the second half of an NFL football game at Huntington Bank Field, Dec. 7, 2025, in Cleveland, Ohio. | Jeff Lange / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

As for outside candidates, Schwartz seems like a potential hire -- for defensive coordinator or for any other position on staff. Schwartz was the defensive coordinator in Cleveland for three seasons, coming after a prior stint as the Detroit Lions head coach.

Twice under Schwartz did the Browns have a top-10 defense in the NFL. Schwartz wouldn't need to be hired away from Cleveland, as he recently resigned from his job after he was passed up for the team's head coaching job for Todd Monken. He's also a familiar face for Vrabel, who spent the 2024 season with the Browns in a consultant role. Schwartz also was a senior defensive assistant with the Titans under Vrabel.

3. Shane Bowen, former New York Giants defensive coordinator

Bowen is an interesting candidate, and someone who's named was brought up for this opening last season. He was the defensive coordinator for the Titans when Vrabel was the head coach, and was fired by the Giants in November after two seasons in New York. Prior to that, he has plenty of experience in the college ranks, coaching for Georgia Tech, Ohio State and Kennesaw State.

This year's Giants team wouldn't be one to hang your hat on. Bowen was let go after the defense allowed at least a 10-point lead to slip away, tying an NFL record. If he were to get the job, how the Patriots keep leads would certainly be something to watch out for.

