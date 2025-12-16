Stefon Diggs and Cardi B Go Viral at Patriots Event

New England Patriots wide receiver Stefon Diggs recently held a "Wellness Wonderland" event at Gillette Stadium, and girlfriend Cardi B attended to support him and meet some delighted fans.

Among the wellness experiences offered at Diggs event, Cardi and Diggs practiced yoga (with Diggs practicing in a Santa hat).

Stefon Diggs and Cardi B. doing some yoga during a night of winter wellness here at Gillette Stadium for local moms and their kids pic.twitter.com/CkTFpxU8jA — Meghan Ottolini (@Meghan_Ottolini) December 16, 2025

The event was held by Diggs' "Diggs Deep Foundation" on Dec. 15, and Diggs advertised the event as a holiday opportunity to celebrate hardworking women.

"Holiday szn…I want to take some time appreciate some hardworking women in the world and their little ones. Spreading the love 🎄 🎅🏾 have some holiday cheeer," Diggs wrote on Instagram.

The event poster read, "For the women who pour into everyone else, this one is for you."

Fan Reaction

Fans reacted positively to the event on social media, with one writing, "Digg's Is such a Gentleman They Deserve each other with Cardi🙌."

"Keep Doing Good….. I know your heart is Pure@stefondiggs ❤️💛💚," another wrote.

"Goes to show you shouldn't believe everything you hear or read coz this man is kind considerate and is he's doing God's work... I'm so glad I was wrong about you... I'm routing for you & Cardi❤️🖤... God bless your beautiful heart🙌," another wrote.

Another lamented that the event was advertised so close to the event happening, "Awe man please do this again with advance notice so more of us can attend."

A Successful Event

The women in attendance brought children who were overjoyed to meet the couple and get some autographs.

Stefon Diggs and Cardi B. have a LOT of fans at this event in Gillette Stadium! pic.twitter.com/GF1wOS4Vsh — Meghan Ottolini (@Meghan_Ottolini) December 16, 2025

In a press appearance at the event, Diggs shouted out the moms, noting that mothers are often under appreciated, and that he wants to offer them some appreciation around the holidays. Diggs also noted that he wants to continue to hold the event on a consistent basis, to let moms know that someone is thinking of them.

“I got a mom, you know I got my kid's mom, so everybody's in the forefront of my brain at all times," Diggs said. "So just spreading the love that's all.”

Cardi and Diggs recently welcomed a son, born November 4. Rumors that Cardi and Diggs were dating began in 2024, and the rapper has been seen at Patriots games this season, sitting next to Patriots owner Robert Kraft at a game leading up to the birth of their child.

