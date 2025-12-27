Three Patriots Players Who Need to Step Up vs. Jets

The New England Patriots have a Week 17 matchup with the New York Jets on tap, and a laundry list of injured players is the storyline heading into it.

Head coach Mike Vrabel ruled out a number of starters, including left guard Jared Wilson (concussion), linebackers Robert Spillane (ankle) and Harold Landry (knee) and wide receiver Kayshon Boutte (concussion). Other players, like running back TreVeyon Henderson and wide receiver DeMario Douglas, are heading into the game with questionable designations.

So who needs to step up if the Patriots hope to move one step closer to the AFC East title?

Here's three players who will need to step up and fill the shoes of their teammates this week.

WR Efton Chism III

Aug 8, 2025; Foxborough, Massachusetts, USA; New England Patriots wide receiver Efton Chism III (86) scores a touchdown against the Washington Commanders during the second half at Gillette Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Brian Fluharty-Imagn Images | Brian Fluharty-Imagn Images

With Boutte, Douglas and Mack Hollins (abodomen) all dealing with some form of injury, the undrafted rookie will have his best shot to make an impact in the regular season. As an undrafted free agent, Chism quickly became a preseason darling after finding the end zone in back-to-back games.

He earned a spot on the 53-man roster, but is still looking for his first career catch. Ahead of the game, Vrabel praised his efforts and mentioned there will likely be some chances for him in New York.

"He's always prepared," Vrabel said. "There's hard workers on this team and I would say none that probably work harder than Efton. I'm not going to say that he's the hardest worker, but you'd be hard pressed to find players that work harder than him. To be prepared, to be ready, to take advantage of his opportunity which it looks like in all accounts — he'll get opportunities."

OG Ben Brown

Sep 7, 2025; Foxborough, Massachusetts, USA; New England Patriots center Ben Brown (77) takes the field before the game against the Las Vegas Raiders at Gillette Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Brian Fluharty-Imagn Images | Brian Fluharty-Imagn Images

Brown just inked a two-year extension with New England this past week, and now is in line to be the team's starting left guard against the Jets. He's filled in nicely as a reserve linemen in his brief opportunities this year.

"I just think Ben exemplifies everything that we want in building this program," Vrabel said. "(He) cares deeply about the team, plays multiple positions, is a great teammate, plays with effort and finish, tries to work and improve, and has found a role for himself here. Excited to have him."

Wilson missed the team's Week 4 win against the Carolina Panthers, giving Brown his first career start at guard. Usually a center, the versatile player will be someone who needs to step up to protect Drake Maye against what can be a Jets defense that has some flashes from their front seven.

LB Anfernee Jennings

Dec 1, 2025; Foxborough, Massachusetts, USA; New England Patriots linebacker Anfernee Jennings (33) tackles New York Giants running back Tyrone Tracy Jr. (29) during the fourth quarter at Gillette Stadium. Mandatory Credit: David Butler II-Imagn Images | David Butler II-Imagn Images

At first, Jennings seemed like a player destined to be either cut or traded. After being drafted by the Patriots' old regime, it looked like he wouldn't fit Vrabel's defensive schemes. In 2025, he's come along as a productive rotational edge rusher. Missing Landry will be a big loss for New England, as his 8.5 sacks leads the team. In his stead, the veteran Jennings will need to try and replicate his ability off the edges -- especially to beat a Jets offensive line Vrabel praised this week.

"They've got some good veterans," Vrabel said. "I think they have a really, really good offensive line. I think they move people. I like the way they play. I like their play demeanor. They've got two really good, young, talented tackles. Guards try to finish you."

Make sure you bookmark New England Patriots on SI for the latest news, exclusive interviews, film breakdowns, and so much more!