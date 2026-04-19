One Patriots TE Target for Each Round of NFL Draft

Lost in the New England Patriots offensive shuffle last season was that the tight end position needs a facelift. Not immediately, but for the near future. Hunter Henry is turning 32 this season and is entering the final year of his contract, and his three backups (Julian Hill, CJ Dippre, Marshall Lang) haven't scored since arriving in the NFL.

If the Patriots want to keep this train moving and capitalize on their MVP-caliber quarterback on a rookie deal, adding as many weapons would be the best course of action. Now, re-signing Henry to another contract for 2027 isn't out of the question.

But if it is, and there are drastic changes at tight end nearing, it would be smart for the Patriots to look at one of these tight ends in next week's NFL Draft.

Round 1: Kenyon Sadiq, Oregon

Oregon tight end Kenyon Sadiq hurdles over Penn State cornerback Audavion Collins as the Oregon Ducks face the Penn State Nittany Lions on Sept. 27, 2025, at Beaver Stadium in University Park, Pennsylvania. | Ben Lonergan/The Register-Guard / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

The only tight end worth selecting in the first round, Sadiq will be long gone by the time New England gets on the clock at 31st overall. If he slides, that's another conversation about a possible trade up. But the Oregon star is expected to go in the middle of the first round, and for good reason. The ultra-talented Sadiq is a force with the ball in his hands and can become a impact player in the NFL fast.

Round 2: Max Klare, Ohio State

Ohio State Buckeyes tight end Max Klare (86) tries to run past Rutgers Scarlet Knights defensive back Cam Miller (7) during the NCAA football game at Ohio Stadium in Columbus on Nov. 22, 2025. Ohio State won 42-9. | Adam Cairns/Columbus Dispatch / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Now comes the tight ends that fall into the Patriots' wheelhouse. Klare, an alum of his potential future head coach's alma mater, is one of the top two tight ends expected to hear their names called on day two. A former quarterback in high school, Klare is quick on his feet and could be a high-volume pass catcher in New England's offense instantly.

Round 3: Oscar Delp, Georgia

Georgia Bulldogs tight end Oscar Delp (4) indicates a first down pickup during the first quarter of an NCAA football game, Saturday, Nov. 1, 2025, at EverBank Stadium in Jacksonville, Fla. Georgia held off Florida 24-20. [Corey Perrine/Florida Times-Union] | Corey Perrine/Florida Times-Union / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

The reason why Delp could slip in the draft is his statistical output at Georgia. With the Bulldogs in 2025, he racked up just 20 catches for 261 yards and one touchdown. It's nothing that will jump off the screen, but Delp is determined to prove he's more than just a blocker. He met with the Patriots during the pre-draft process, and could grow into a really productive dual-threat player.

Round 4: Justin Joly, NC State

Oct 25, 2025; Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, USA; North Carolina State Wolfpack tight end Justin Joly (7) catches the ball for a touchdown against the Pittsburgh Panthers during the first quarter at Acrisure Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Charles LeClaire-Imagn Images | Charles LeClaire-Imagn Images

Th 21-year-old Joly spent two seasons in New England with the UConn Huskies before transferring to the ACC. That's where his game went to the next level, being named to First Team All-Conference after scoring seven times. He's not the purest of route runners, but he's athletic enough to get open and make tough grabs in heavy coverage.

Round 5: Jack Endries, Texas

Oct 18, 2025; Lexington, Kentucky, USA; Texas Longhorns tight end Jack Endries (88) is tackled by Kentucky Wildcats defensive back Ty Bryant (14) during the second quarter at Kroger Field. Mandatory Credit: Jordan Prather-Imagn Images | Jordan Prather-Imagn Images

Endries opened up his college career as a walk-on. Now he has a shot to earn his place in the NFL as a backup tight end. Originally spending time with Fernando Mendoza at Cal before transferring to Texas, Endries is a durable player who's yet to miss a start. He isn't the cleanest in run blocking, but can earn a spot on the 53-man roster and continue to learn.

Round 6: Tanner Koziol, Houston

Sep 26, 2025; Corvallis, Oregon, USA; Houston Cougars tight end Tanner Koziol (9) runs the ball for a touchdown after the catch against the Oregon State Beavers at Reser Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Craig Strobeck-Imagn Images | Craig Strobeck-Imagn Images

Four years in college, and Koziol was named an all-conference player each year. He led all FBS tight ends last year with 74 grabs -- six of them going for scores. He's got soft hands that any NFL team would be impressed by, but he won't wow you with his speed or in-line blocking. He'd get into a positional competition in training camp, possibly growing into a red zone role.

Round 7: Dae'Quan Wright, Ole Miss

Nov 1, 2025; Oxford, Mississippi, USA; Mississippi Rebels tight end Dae'Quan Wright (8) runs after a catch during the fourth quarter against the South Carolina Gamecocks at Vaught-Hemingway Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Petre Thomas-Imagn Images | Petre Thomas-Imagn Images

Wright started 15 games for the Rebels this past season, finding the end zone five times and earning a spot as a possible late-round draft selection. He's a bigger guy (6-foot-3, 245 lbs), but makes up for it with the ability to stretch the field. He's not the fastest, but Wright could become a solid backup in Josh McDaniels' offense as a rookie.

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