Three Late-Round Sleepers Patriots Can't Afford To Miss in NFL Draft

With 11 draft picks, the New England Patriots are more than equipped to stock up on talent during this year's NFL Draft. Whether it's on offense or defense, there's plenty of players lower on the draft boards that could help plug in some of the holes on the Patriots' roster.

"If we do our job and we do everything right, we're going to be able to get a good player with every pick, and that's our intention," Patriots executive vice president of player personnel Eliot Wolf told reporters on April 13. "I feel that way about every draft. No matter what happens, there are always avenues and ways to improve the team."

So who are some of these good players?

Well, the Patriots have needs along the defensive front, along with adding more pass catchers to an offense that surprised many a year ago. Those needs will certainly be addressed during the first two days of the draft, and here's three names likely selected on the draft's third day that New England shouldn't pass on.

Pittsburgh RB Desmond Reid

Sep 13, 2025; Morgantown, West Virginia, USA; Pittsburgh Panthers running back Desmond Reid (0) runs the ball during the first quarter against the West Virginia Mountaineers at Milan Puskar Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Ben Queen-Imagn Images | Ben Queen-Imagn Images

Behind Rhamondre Stevenson and TreVeyon Henderson, the third running back position is up for grabs. Third-year back Terrell Jennings is likely in the driver's seat for that job as of now, with Lan Larison and Elijah Mitchell on his tail right behind him. But the Patriots could certainly use another player out of the backfield in 2026.

Enter Reid, who's 5-foot-6 stature could scare teams during the process. But his talent is undeniable. A Western Carolina transfer, Reid was named to the AP All-American Second Team in 2024 at the all-purpose spot. He missed some games this past year with lower-body injuries, but shined as a receiving back.

As a junior, Reid caught 52 balls for 579 yards and could potentially be a nice chess piece for Josh McDaniels' offense as a Dion Lewis/James White-type player.

Syracuse TE Dan Villari

Nov 29, 2025; Syracuse, New York, USA; Syracuse Orange tight end Dan Villari (89) runs against the Boston College Eagles during the first half at the JMA Wireless Dome. Mandatory Credit: Rich Barnes-Imagn Images | Rich Barnes-Imagn Images

The Patriots have previously met with Villari during the scouting process, and with a need at backup tight end, those meetings certainly held more weight than others. A converted quarterback, villari impressed down in Mobile for the Senior Bowl and could hear his name called as one of the final picks in this year's draft.

Tight end will be a position the team addresses earlier on in the weekend, with Georgia's Oscar Delp and Ohio State's Max Klare being possible options on day two. But with just one current tight end with at least one NFL touchdown under his belt (Hunter Henry), the Patriots could double dip at the position.

But that's always a spotty choice to make. It can work almost immediately, like when the team took Rob Gronkowski and Aaron Hernandez in 2011. It can also backfire, like when the Patriots selected Devin Asiasi and Dalton Keene in 2020. Regardless, Villari is a solid in-line blocker than can grow in the Patriots' offense as a rookie.

Buffalo LB Red Murdock

Sep 7, 2024; Columbia, Missouri, USA; Missouri Tigers running back Marcus Carroll (9) runs the ball as Buffalo Bulls linebacker Red Murdock (2) attempts the tackle during the second half at Faurot Field at Memorial Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Denny Medley-Imagn Images | Denny Medley-Imagn Images

Wolf said that adding linebackers on day three could be an avenue the team goes down. What better option than the 22-year-old Murdock, who's real name is Khalil? For the Bulls this past season, the Second Team All-American set an NCAA record with 17 forced fumbles and racked up 142 tackles -- good for third-most in the entire nation.

The Patriots have made some moves to change up their off-ball linebackers from last season, releasing Jahlani Tavai and letting Jack Gibbens walk in restricted free agency. Murdock -- who's projected to go in the sixth round -- has a nose for the football that Mike Vrabel and Patriots will certainly come to appreciate.

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