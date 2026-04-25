One Patriots Veteran on the Chopping Block After Caleb Lomu Pick

The New England Patriots went out and got an offensive tackle they hope can be an anchor for the offensive line for a long time. Trading the 31st and 125th overall picks to the Buffalo Bills for Utah's Caleb Lomu, the Patriots shown a want to add to the trenches and a willingness to get a deal done.

While the drafting of the 6-foot-6 Lomu is great for the longterm success of the Patriots, it doesn't bode well for one veteran currently on the roster. Offensive tackle James Hudson, who signed a one-year deal with the Patriots this offseason as a free agent, was entering the season as the likely swing tackle.

Now? That spot isn't as set in stone as it might have been. The 26-year-old Hudson spent time with the Cleveland Browns and New York Giants in his career, the latter being most known for when he was called for four penalties in a six-play span. He came to New England on a $1.4 million deal, a very cuttable deal if his tenure this summer falls through.

The Patriots offensive line, at least the starters, are set in stone. Will Campbell will remain at left tackle, Eliot Wolf confirmed to reporters this week, while Alijah Vera-Tucker (left guard), Jared Wilson (center), Mike Onwenu (right guard) and Morgan Moses (right tackle) round out the group. Bringing in Lomu to the team means that he's expected to contribute in some way, shape or form out of the gate.

What Lomu Could Bring To The Pats In 2026

Whether it's being a jumbo tight end in goal line packages, or being the top swing tackle on either side of the ball, Lomu has the leg up. For Hudson, that roster spot got a bit trickier to earn. The Patriots still have several draft picks in the fifth, sixth and seventh rounds of the NFL Draft this weekend, and if the team decides to add another versatile offensive lineman, it only pushes Hudson further away from the lineup.

Mar 1, 2026; Indianapolis, IN, USA; Utah offensive lineman Caleb Lomu (OL33) during the NFL Scouting Combine at Lucas Oil Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images | Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

The Positives Of Hudson:

What Hudson does offer you is experience and that can't be stated enough when it comes to protecting a young quarterback like Drake Maye. If Lomu or Campbell -- two young tackles on their rookie contracts -- struggle out of the gate or get hurt, Hudson would be a great insurance plan to have on the bench.

It just depends how the Patriots view Lomu's initial workload as he heads into his first NFL season.

There are several players on the New England roster with tackle experience, including Caedan Wallace, Sebastian Gutierrez and Lorenz Metz. While those three feel destined for nothing more than camp bodies this summer, Hudson could potentially join that tier of players in the near future.

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