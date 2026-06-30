Patriots Absolutely Have To Bring In Free Agent With Mike Vrabel Ties

Do the New England Patriots need more edge rushers?

"No, that's a good group. I'm excited about adding Dre'(Mont Jones), the development of (Elijah) Ponder and (Bradyn) Swinson. We added (Jesse) Luketa and some young guys," head coach Mike Vrabel said at mandatory minicamp.

"Again, we'll continue to try to look at every position and make it stronger, but that group has done a nice job. Again, we'll continue to look at it, but we'll have to see where we are at numbers-wise, and when we get into training camp just how many guys you can rep, based on the practices."

Vrabel doesn't think so. But a lingering ankle injury to Harold Landry and rookie Gabe Jacas yet to participate in practice doesn't look good heading into training camp.

So maybe the Patriots do need to bring in a new face this summer. What better than a big name with ties to Vrabel, who's also still got some juice left in the tank at this point in his career?

Jadeveon Clowney, the former first overall pick by the Houston Texans back in 2014, has remained on the open market since Entering what will be his 13th season in the league, the former South Carolina superstar has suited up for seven different teams, all of them coming in the last eight years.

Aug 20, 2014; Englewood, CO, USA; Houston Texans linebackers coach Mike Vrabel and linebacker Jadeveon Clowney (90) during scrimmage against the Denver Broncos at the Broncos Headquarters. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images | Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

Clowney's Best Seasons Were With Mike Vrabel

But the talent doesn't seem to move on as fast as his wardrobe. He's had at least 5.5 sacks in four of the last five seasons. In 13 games with the Cowboys last year, he had 8.5 sacks -- the most since he recorded 9.5 with Houston in 2017. He's still got something left in him as he enters his age-33 season, and could easily fill a role in the Patriots' defense.

Plus, he's more than familiar with Vrabel. When he was a rookie with the Texans, the now-Patriots head coach was the Texans linebackers coach for three seasons before being promoted to defensive coordinator in 2017. Once Vrabel moved on to become the Tennessee Titans head coach in 2018, he brought Clowney back for one season.

Clowney played in eight games with the Titans under Vrabel during the 2020 season, recording 19 total tackles and six quarterback hits.

So maybe the Patriots should kick the tires on Clowney ahead of training camp this season. Their head coach can mention how the current group is working out (which it is, both Swinson and Ponder have impressed this spring), but how much of that will truly translate onto the field each week?

The Patriots could easily bring in Clowney on a cheap, team-friendly deal this summer as both a plug-and-play edge rusher and a true mentor off the field.

Nov 3, 2025; Arlington, Texas, USA; Dallas Cowboys defensive end Jadeveon Clowney (42) reacts after a sack against Arizona Cardinals quarterback Jacoby Brissett (7) in the first half at AT&T Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jerome Miron-Imagn Images | Jerome Miron-Imagn Images

Patriots Could Use A Veteran Off The Edge

The prime years of Clowney's career are behind him, that's for sure. But for a New England team just a few pieces away from bringing home its seventh Super Bowl title, bringing in as many valuable pieces as possible can't possibly hurt.

That begins with Clowney.

Maybe it doesn't work out. Maybe it's clear that the game has passed him by this offseason. Maybe Clowney just won't be able to carve out a true role. Could that happen? Very much so.

But the relationship formed last decade could easily become one that results in confetti later this season if the Patriots pounce when the iron is hot. And the coals surrounding the edge rusher position right now could start heating up.

Make sure you bookmark New England Patriots on SI for the latest news, exclusive interviews, film breakdowns, and so much more!