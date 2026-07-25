Biggest Winners From Patriots' First Training Camp Practice: Young WRs Shine

FOXBORO --- There weren't any pads on, and the speed wasn't ramped up to 100% just yet, but it was a nice first day of training camp for the New England Patriots.

Obviously, it wasn't a perfect day. There were two plays that could have been called pass interference and the offensive line sometimes caved in off the edges. But ultimately, the first day of summer was a net-positive one.

"It's great to be back out here, that's the first thing. Shout out to the fans. Thought the guys had some energy," quarterback Drake Maye said. "We can clean some things up. I think that's what camp is - the first couple of days, you kind of get in the swing of going full speed again. I think you got some run plays now, kind of different than OTAs.

"But we got some stuff to clean up offensively, I think for sure, but I think we made some plays and we just got to be consistent and more efficient."

Here are five Patriots who looked the part during the first training camp practice, including two members of the offense looking to prove their worth in contract seasons.

WR Kayshon Boutte

Jun 9, 2026; Foxborough, MA, USA; New England Patriots wide receiver Kayshon Boutte (9) speaks to the media after minicamp at Gillette Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Eric Canha-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Boutte is heading into the summer as the top candidate for a trade. After the team added plenty of new faces to the wide receiver room, the fourth-year wideout appeared to be on the outskirts of the roster.

He did a lot to change that narrative, however. On just the third pass of the day, Drake Maye connected with Boutte on a 40-yard bomb down the left side. Boutte beat Kindle Vildor in coverage and sprawled out to make the catch. It was easily the play of the day, and proof that the Maye-to-Boutte connection from the last two seasons is still alive and well.

WR DeMario Douglas

Jun 10, 2026; Foxborough, MA, USA; New England Patriots wide receiver DeMario Douglas (3) speaks to the media after minicamp at Gillette Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Eric Canha-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Another wide receiver entering a contract year, Douglas continued to be a superstar in practices. Saturday was no different.

Douglas worked with the top offensive unit during 11-on-11 drills, often starting outside the numbers and motioning into his normal slot position. He caught two passes from Maye, including a fantastic crosser that would have picked up at least 30 yards, and was the third-most used receiver other than A.J. Brown and Romeo Doubs.

EDGE Bradyn Swinson

Jun 9, 2025; Foxborough, MA, USA; New England Patriots defensive end Bradyn Swinson (43) walks to the practice fields at Gillette Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Eric Canha-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

It's hard to judge offensive and defensive linemen without pads on, but the edge rushers -- primarily Swinson -- stood out. He, alongside Dre'Mont Jones, batted down a ball at the line of scrimmage with the first team period.

It was a big chance for Swinson as he enters his second NFL season. After getting cut last summer, he's now in line for a larger role because of Harold Landry's placement on the physically unable to perform list, and rookie Gabe Jacas just recently signing his contract to join the team.

CB Christian Gonzalez

Jun 10, 2026; Foxborough, MA, USA; New England Patriots cornerback Christian Gonzalez (0) arrives at the practice field for minicamp at Gillette Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Eric Canha-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

It was a good day to be Christian Gonzalez. First, before the practice even started, owner Robert Kraft shared that the team offered him a contract that would make him A) the highest paid cornerback in league history and B) the highest paid Patriots player in the history of the franchise.

Once practice started, Gonzalez proved why he's worthy of that deal. Despite not having a long-term extension officially agreed to, the cornerback took the field and covered Brown 1-on-1 in team drills. He shut him down, holding him without a catch on the day, and showed everyone that he's worth all that money.

S Mike Brown

Jun 10, 2026; Foxborough, MA, USA; New England Patriots safety Mike Brown (33) arrives at the practice field for minicamp at Gillette Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Eric Canha-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

The Patriots used Brown as their third safety during the spring workouts. To start their summer practices, they opened up in a lot of nickel packages. That meant that Brown was alongside starters Kevin Byard and Craig Woodson in the secondary.

Though he did get beat once by Douglas on a route, Brown's uptick in defensive usage is a good sign for a player once thought of as only a special teams signing.

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