Patriots Week 1 Injury Report: Backup OL Ruled Out, TreVeyon Henderson Makes Trip

FOXBORO — The New England Patriots' first injury report of the year is here. With just a few days to go until the season opener in Seattle, the defending AFC champs are getting right on the practice field in preparation.

Last year, the team was pretty lucky when it came to injuries. The Patriots didn't get hit by any serious injury bug en route to the Super Bowl, but last season is in the past.

With that being said, as we head into Week 1, the Patriots don't have a laundry list of injuries. A few players got banged up in the summer, two of them bleeding into this report.

Here are all the Patriots who are dealing with ailments going into their game against the Seahawks:

Patriots on Active Roster Monday, Sept. 7 Status C Ben Brown OUT (knee) RB TreVeyon Henderson DID NOT PARTICIPATE (ankle) DT Christian Barmore FULL PARTICIPATION (knee)

Additionally, here's the Seahawks' initial injury report for Week 1:

Seahawks on Active Roster Sunday, Sept. 6 Status S Ty Okada DID NOT PARTICIPATE (hamstring) WR Tory Horton LIMITED (hamstring) OG Anthony Bradford LIMITED (knee) OT Josh Jones LIMITED (knee) S Nick Emmanwori LIMITED (ankle) RB Emanuel Wilson FULL PARTICIPATION (hamstring) TE A.J. Barner FULL PARTICIPATION (oblique) CB Julian Neal FULL PARTICIPATION (quad)

What This Means For Patriots:

Jul 28, 2026; Foxborough, MA, USA; New England Patriots defensive tackle Christian Barmore (90) walks to practice for training camp at Gillette Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Eric Canha-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Reporters have seen the Patriots practice five times this week, and for all five of them, Henderson and Brown haven't participated. After participating in the first three practices, Barmore was a new absence on Sunday.

Brown hasn't been spotted since getting hurt in the first preseason game. In his place, the team went out and signed veteran Greg Van Roten to be the top interior backup. He's gotten snaps at both center and guard — the two spots Brown played this summer — and remains the top option in case either Alijah Vera-Tucker (LG), Jared Wilson (C) or Mike Onwenu (RG) go down.

Barmore missed his first practice of the week, as he remained in the locker room as reporters filed out after media availability. As the team's second defensive tackle, he makes up a big part of the Patriots' front seven alongside Milton Williams and Cory Durden.

"I think since OTAs, the chemistry's getting better with those guys," defensive coordinator Zak Kuhr told reporters after Sunday's practice. "The communication, the things that they're saying, what they see on the field, has gotten way better than what they did last year."

Henderson's Status Could Loom Large vs. Seattle:

Jul 28, 2026; Foxborough, MA, USA; New England Patriots running back Treveyon Henderson (32) walks to practice for training camp at Gillette Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Eric Canha-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Henderson hasn't missed a game since getting drafted last season, so his absence could become a big loss for the Patriots. As both a runner and a receiver, Henderson can impact the offense in a variety of ways.

On the active roster, the Patriots have Rhamondre Stevenson and Corey Kiner ready to go.

Should he not be able to go, it would likely signal that either Lan Larison or Hassan Haskins would get elevated off of the practice squad. Both players had solid moments during the preseason, but don't offer the same level of speed out of the backfield that Henderson does.

"Whatever we need, some guys have a little bit different strengths than maybe the other guys," Vrabel said Saturday afternoon. "There's a little bit of everything, and then we'll see who we end up using for the game."

Henderson remained in good spirits in the locker room before Monday's practice, but wasn't spotted on the field on Monday for the media-access portion. He wasn't ruled out, indicating that he traveled to Seattle with the team.

"He's been working extremely hard to come back, and we'll see where that goes here today," Vrabel said before practice. "We do have a few more days before, but we'll just see what he's able to do today."

Ben Brown Won't Travel To PNW:

Aug 13, 2026; Foxborough, Massachusetts, USA; New England Patriots center Ben Brown (77) looks on before a game against the Indianapolis Colts at Gillette Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Eric Canha-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Because of travel restrictions, the Patriots announced their Monday report ahead of the Seahawks. That included announcing that Brown won't travel to Seattle.

He hasn't suited up for a practice since getting hurt against the Colts, and hasn't been spotted in the locker room since. That means Van Roten will officially be the top backup at both guard and center, and Brown — who wasn't placed on IR ahead of this week — will need to wait to make his 2026 debut.

For what it's worth, and don't take these as gospel, but several practice squad players had visible travel bags at their lockers when reporters walked into the locker room. That included Haskins, Larison, defensive tackle Jeremiah Pharms Jr. and safety Mike Brown.

This doesn't mean all of them will get elevated to the active roster, but could be a clue into how the Patriots plan to use their practice squad elevations.

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