Patriots' Christian Gonzalez is Frustrated With How Extension Talks Have Gone

FOXBORO --- A deal is still not done for Christian Gonzalez. The New England Patriots cornerback remains without a lucrative contract extension, one that would make him the highest-paid cornerback in NFL history.

And yet, when he's not dealing with an ankle injury, Gonzalez remains a full participant in practice. But it's clearly weighing on the 24-year-old Gonzalez as Week 1 rapidly approaches.

"It's frustrating," the cornerback said following Tuesday's training camp practice. "I'm focused on the season. I'm focused on here now and doing what I got to do, and I'm out here to compete and get better."

Frustrating. That's the first we've heard him say that all offseason. It's alright to be frustrated, especially for a player who's been as important to this team's growth as he as. Is he optimistic that a deal gets done?

"I mean, I'm focused on Week 1 at this point," Gonzalez said. "I mean, it's been all offseason, so like I said, I feel like the line of today is it is what it is. So, focused on Week 1 and doing what I gotta do."

Not much has changed on that front. The Patriots remain committed to getting a deal done, or at least they say they are. Gonzalez has said he wants to remain here. Since owner Robert Kraft publicly shared that the team wants to make him the highest-paid Patriots player of all time, that tune has yet to be deterred from.

Jul 25, 2026; Foxborough, MA, USA; New England Patriots cornerback Christian Gonzalez (0) and owner Robert Kraft attend training camp at Gillette Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Eric Canha-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Patriots Execs Speak On Christian Gonzalez:

"We want him here. He’s an elite player," Patriots executive vice president of player personnel Eliot Wolf said. "I’ve been on record saying that before, and we’re continuing to work with his representation to find a resolution that works for everyone."

So what's holding this up? What's going on? Could this bleed into the regular season? Could you imagine that?

"I’m confident we’re continuing to work on it," Wolf said, "And we’re positive that we’re making momentum."

"I think we're continuing to work on the negotiation side of Christian, and I think that's where that stays," vice president of player personnel Ryan Cowden said when asked about the possibility of trading Gonzalez.

It doesn't seem like Gonzalez won't be suiting up in a different uniform this season, considering the team's willingness to express their want for him. Scratch that off your potential bingo sheet for this year.

But Gonzalez clearly miffed, and rightfully so. The All-Pro has been involved in these talks all offseason, saw his fellow 2023 draft pick Devon Witherspoon ink a lucrative deal and can't go one press conference without fielding a question about it.

Jul 26, 2023; Foxborough, MA, USA; New England Patriots cornerback Christian Gonzalez (50) makes his way to the practice fields for training camp at Gillette Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Eric Canha-USA TODAY Sports | USA TODAY Sports via Reuters Connect

Gonzalez wasn't out on the field for either of the joint practices between the Indianapolis Colts or the Philadelphia Eagles. He declined to get into his absence was related to that ankle injury or his contract dispute. When asked if he feels like the team has held up their end of the bargain when it comes to talking about the contract to the media, Gonzalez gave a long pause.

It's Feeling Tricky To Imagine This Gets Done Soon

"I don't know," he ended up saying. He's been vocal about this, since the spring, about trying to keep most of this information private, and between the Patriots and his representatives.

"The (front) office knows how I feel," Gonzalez said. "My team has made it known what I feel I'm worth, so the right people know what I'm worth."

During Gonzalez's media availability, Kraft's helicopter landed on the helipad right next to the Patriots' practice field. The cornerback paused to let the noise die down, but not before saying tongue in cheek that he "called him in."

There's a funny metaphor in that scene.

And on that same note, despite what might being shared publicly, these negotiations are starting to feel like they're getting choppy.

Make sure you bookmark New England Patriots on SI for the latest news, exclusive interviews, film breakdowns, and so much more!