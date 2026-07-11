Patriots 2026 CB Preview: Christian Gonzalez Needs Extension, Now

In a Super Bowl that really didn't have anything going in the New England Patriots' way, it was the performance of Christian Gonzalez that came through.

The superstar cornerback had the game of his life, shutting down Seattle Seahawks wide receiver (and Offensive Player of the Year Award winner) Jaxon Smith-Njigba for most of the night. It was that performance that will likely land Gonzalez a mega-million dollar contract at some point this summer.

Until that happens, that will be the biggest story surrounding the Patriots' cornerbacks heading into this season.

As we head through the late spring/early summer practice portion of the year, we'll be taking a look at each of the position groups on the Patriots ahead of the 2026 training camp slate. The cornerbacks, a group that's always been a strength in New England, has the opportunity to be just as good as last season.

Current Depth Chart:

Christian Gonzalez (#0) - Fourth Season, Fourth With Patriots

Carlton Davis (#7) - Ninth Season, Second With Patriots

Marcus Jones (#25) - Fifth Season, Fifth With Patriots

Kindle Vildor (#28) - Seventh Season, First With Patriots

Karon Prunty (#21) - First Season, First With Patriots

Charles Woods (#22) - Third Season, Second With Patriots

Marcellas Dial (#27) - Third Season, Third With Patriots

Kobee Minor (#19) - Second Season, Second With Patriots

Brandon Crossley (#39) - Second Season, Second With Patriots

Kenneth Harris (#36) - First Season, First With Patriots

Channing Canada (#29) - First Season, First With Patriots

Gonzalez leads the way, followed up by both Davis and Jones -- who both shined last season in their respective roles. There are still plenty of players who may need to prove themselves in this room (Prunty and Vildor are New England newcomers, while Dial is returning from a torn ACL suffered last summer). Overall, this group is deep, talented and more than capable of being one of the strongest parts of this roster.

Jun 9, 2025; Foxborough, MA, USA; New England Patriots cornerback Marcus Jones (25) walks to the practice fields at Gillette Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Eric Canha-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

2025 Season In Review:

Last year was a strong year for the corners. Gonzalez was voted to his first career Pro Bowl, despite not recording an interception until the AFC championship. Davis, who did spend some time getting banged up as a physical No. 2, made the signing worth it with a strong postseason. Jones played his best defense since being drafted in 2022, and added in two punt return touchdowns to boot.

The rest of the group doesn't have the same resume in a Patriots uniform. Vildor, one of the Patriots' free agents signed this offseason, spent last year with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and played in 12 games. Woods came over via waivers and replaced the injured Dial as a special teamer (though he did chip in on defense in some instances).

Prunty is a big piece of this puzzle. The longtime college cornerback was drafted in the fifth round this spring, and many draft pundits questioned the pick. He'll likely slot in as the CB4/5 (depending on Vildor's role) and will be asked to cover plenty of the perimeter, something he did a lot of at Wake Forest.

The Patriots secondary was strong last year, especially in the playoffs. In the fourth quarters of the first three playoff games, Gonzalez allowed just two receptions for 12 yards on eight targets, according to Next Gen Stats. It was a really successful season from the cornerbacks from start to finish.

Strengths:

One thing that constantly stands out from this group is just how athletic they all are. Gonzalez is a fluid player in coverage, Jones is elite in the return game, even young depth players like Minor and Harris flash on tape.

That athleticism really works well when the coaching staff dials up a blitz every now and again. Last year, the Patriots manufactured pressure from all over the field last year, orchestrated by defensive play caller and now-coordinator Zak Kuhr. Plenty of cornerbacks, including Jones and Davis, were used in getting to the line of scrimmage.

Jun 10, 2026; Foxborough, MA, USA; New England Patriots cornerback Carlton Davis III (7) speaks to the media after minicamp at Gillette Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Eric Canha-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

That willingness to come up and play the run bodes well for the team's overall defensive tenacity. Sometimes cornerbacks struggle with getting up to the line and bringing down players, but the Patriots -- esepcially Gonzalez -- wrap up really well at the point of contact.

They've also been strong in special teams. Jones' ability to return punts has been established, but Dial and Woods are capable gunners on the punt team. Even if they've seen their roles on defense diminish at times, they're good enough to help out in other areas.

Weaknesses:

The Patriots lack physicality at the position sometimes, just in terms of pure play strength. Gonzalez is more of a finesse cornerback who plays with technique. Vildor isn't the biggest when it comes to press coverage, and Jones will often get beat over the top by bigger receivers in the slot.

Davis is ultra-physical, so that can make up for some of the lapses from the other players, but there can be real concerns about the lack of consistent physicality. Obviously, the players play tough, but there are times where it's just missing a bit more bite.

There is always the worry about if a Gonzalez deal doesn't get done, that he won't suit up for the regular season and/or most of training camp. If that happens, it could get a bit sticky with Davis as the top cornerback and Woods/Vildor/Prunty in larger coverage roles.

2026 Outlook:

Jun 10, 2026; Foxborough, MA, USA; New England Patriots cornerback Karon Prunty (21) and cornerback Kenneth Harris (36) do a drill during minicamp at Gillette Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Eric Canha-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

I'm not overly concerned about Gonzalez's availability for this season. It would be silly for the Patriots to not go into the year without a new contract hammered out. Behind him, the room is talented enough and deep enough to shine in his shadows as well.

The Patriots leaned a lot on their secondary last season, and it's something that will likely happen again. The top trio of Gonzalez/Davis/Jones is able to be one of the best in the league, and should remain that way once again.

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