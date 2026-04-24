Patriots Day 2 Mock Draft: Grabbing Value At Two Positions Of Need

It starts once again. After a fun first day of the NFL Draft, where the New England Patriots traded up to snag Utah offensive tackle Caleb Lomu with the 28th overall pick, the second and third rounds are now on deck.

With the offensive tackle position now addressed, it's time for the Patriots to move onto other holes on the roster that could filled. Two of those spots -- edge rusher and tight end -- remain important places where the defending division champs can improve. It also helped that there's a large group of edge rushers still on the board after the first night of festivities.

The Patriots will enter tonight with two picks in their pocket, the 63rd overall selection in the second round and the 95th overall selection in the third. While it's not out of the question for the Patriots to move up and/or down like they did one night prior, I would expect Eliot Wolf and Co. to sit pat and grab players that can help the team out of the gate.

Here's the Patriots On SI Day 2 Mock Draft, which should excite plenty of New England fans.

2nd Round, 63rd Overall: Oklahoma EDGE R Mason Thomas

The first round saw five edge rushers go off the board, including potential Patriots in Malachi Lawrence (23rd overall) and Keldric Faulk (31st overall). With plenty others remaining for the second round, the Patriots sit pat and grab a chalky pick in Thomas.

One of the best defensive players in all of college football last season, Thomas was a captain for the Sooners and racked up 6.5 sacks in 10 games. The injuries -- a hamstring in 2022 and a leg this past year -- is a red flag for the edge rusher, but he's a fierce player when he's healthy. He's gotten bigger over the last few years, and Thomas could ultimately find some snaps as a stand-up linebacker in New England.

Sep 13, 2025; Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, USA; Oklahoma Sooners defensive lineman R Mason Thomas (32) looks on against the Temple Owls in the second half at Lincoln Financial Field. Mandatory Credit: Kyle Ross-Imagn Images | Kyle Ross-Imagn Images

For the Patriots, this pick is about one thing: sacking the quarterback. At times, they were fantastic at it last season. But two of last year's best pass rushers, K'Lavon Chaisson and Anfernee Jennings, are no longer on the team. Bringing in a twitchy player like Thomas will give New England some added boost to a group that should be seeing a lot of turnover in the next few weeks.

And if the Patriots nail this pick, just like the roster turnover, Thomas can help force plenty of turnovers on the field as well. He forced four fumbles over his junior and senior seasons.

3rd Round, 95th Overall: Georgia TE Oscar Delp

Only Oregon's Kenyon Sadiq heard his name called in the first round at the tight end position. The second day of the draft is where some more names come flying off the board. Whether it's NC State's Justin Joly, Vanderbilt's Eli Stowers or Ohio State's Max Klare, there's plenty of options at the position for New England.

Instead, I have the Patriots staying with their third round selection and picking Georgia's Delp -- who arguably may be the best of the entire day two bunch. While the statistics didn't wow anyone in Athens, the strong blocker is a fluid route runner and can break off big chunk plays with the ball in his hands.

Georgia Bulldogs tight end Oscar Delp (4) runs against Florida during the first half of an NCAA football game at Everbank Stadium in Jacksonville, FL on Saturday, November 1, 2025. [Alan Youngblood/Gainesville Sun] | Alan Youngblood/Gainesville Sun / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Hunter Henry isn't getting any younger, and Julian Hill was signed in free agency to be a primary blocker in 13/goal line personnel. Bringing in an athletic player in Delp, who has a background playing competitive lacrosse (Bill Belichick would have loved him), can add some juice to the offense and give Drake Maye another weapon in the passing game.

And if Henry, who's entering the final year of his contract, doesn't return in 2027, Delp can slot in to be the team's top tight end for the future. A great chance for a productive day two for New England with these two players.

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