Patriots Day 3 Mock Draft: Adding Defensive Playmakers

The first two days of the NFL Draft have been fruitful for the New England Patriots. Aggressive moves have landed them productive players in the first and second rounds (Caleb Lomu, Gabe Jacas), while sticking and picking landed them a value tight end in Eli Raridon.

Through the art of the deal, the Patriots have just five picks remaining entering the fourth round of the draft. They originally had eight, but dealt away both of their fourth rounders to move up for Lomu and Jacas this weekend.

Today will be the interesting day for New England. Head coach Mike Vrabel won't be in attendance as he seeks out-of-state counseling regarding the Dianna Russini situation. The front office, led by Eliot Wolf and Ryan Cowden, have several areas on the roster they'll need to address: off-ball linebacker, running back, and potentially a third quarterback in the later rounds.

While it's sure to be a fluid day, what the Patriots need for 2026 can be found in this day three mock.

5th Round, 171st Overall: TCU LB Kaleb Elarms-Orr

Sep 20, 2025; Fort Worth, Texas, USA; TCU Horned Frogs linebacker Kaleb Elarms-Orr (3) rushes the line during the game between the TCU Horned Frogs and the SMU Mustangs at Amon G. Carter Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jerome Miron-Imagn Images | Jerome Miron-Imagn Images

Wolf has mentioned the depth at linebacker throughout the offseason, and Elarms-Orr is one of the best prospects still on the board as we enter the third day of the draft. He's an older prospect (he's set to turn 23 in August), but is blazing fast and can fly to the football.

His 130 tackles last season ranked ninth in all of FBS, and can become a core piece of a special teams unit in New England that lost Jack Gibbens in free agency.

6th Round, 191st Overall: Kentucky RB Seth McGowan

Kentucky running back Seth McGowan (3) danced in the endzone celebrating his second touchdown of the first half as the Wildcats face off against the Tennessee Tech Golden Eagles at Kroger Field in Lexington, Kentucky. Nov. 15, 2025. | Jeff Faughender/Courier Journal / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Time for the running back. For quite some time, it's felt like the Patriots will be adding a pass catching back to compliment Rhamondre Stevenson and TreVeyon Henderson in the backfield. In what's a relatively weaker class for the position, the team can feel comfortable picking McGowan in the sixth.

Also an older prospect, he had 12 rushing touchdowns for the Wildcats in 2025 and has proven more than capable with the ball in his hands after the catch.

6th Round, 198th Overall: Arizona S Dalton Johnson

Nov 22, 2025; Tucson, Arizona, USA; Arizona Wildcats defensive back Dalton Johnson (43) against the Baylor Bears at Casino Del Sol Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images | Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images

Behind Craig Woodson and Kevin Byard, the safety depth isn't as solidified as the Patriots might want. Johnson, a First Team All-Big 12 player this past season, is exactly what you'd want from a day three player. A versatile prospect who can fill a role on both defense and special teams, Johnson's four interceptions in 2025 led the team.

He's not the biggest player (5-foot-10), but makes up for his lack of height in his twitchy ball skills and consistent motor. Johnson would be a fun addition to New England's defense today.

6th Round, 212th Overall: Texas Tech QB Behren Morton

Dec 6, 2025; Arlington, TX, USA; Texas Tech Red Raiders quarterback Behren Morton (2) warms up before the game against the BYU Cougars at AT&T Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Kevin Jairaj-Imagn Images | Kevin Jairaj-Imagn Images

A quarterback on day three has been in the works for quite some time. The Patriots released backup Josh Dobbs this offseason and have been adamant that they'll be adding a third, either through the draft or undrafted free agency. Morton was one of two quarterbacks to reportedly take a visit to New England this offseason, along with Kansas' Jalon Daniels.

I have Morton being the pick here, a more pro-style passer than Daniels and an easier scheme fit into Josh McDaniels' offense. He's had history with injuries, but shouldn't be expected to play in any games this season.

7th Round, 247th Overall: SMU WR Jordan Hudson

Nov 22, 2025; Dallas, Texas, USA; SMU Mustangs wide receiver Jordan Hudson (2) celebrates after he scores a touchdown against the Louisville Cardinals during the first half at Gerald J. Ford Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jerome Miron-Imagn Images | Jerome Miron-Imagn Images

Nope, not THAT Jordan Hudson. The SMU wideout projects to be a seventh round talent that could be a steal for any team that drafts him. He was named Third Team All-ACC last season after racking up 61 grabs, 766 receiving yards and six touchdowns. The boundary receiver wouldn't be promised a roster spot, especially if AJ Brown comes via trade.

Of course, if he ends up in New England, I'm sure he'll have to deal with the fact that he shares the name of former head coach Bill Belichick's girlfriend.

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