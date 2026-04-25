Patriots Day 3 Mock Draft: Adding Defensive Playmakers
In this story:
The first two days of the NFL Draft have been fruitful for the New England Patriots. Aggressive moves have landed them productive players in the first and second rounds (Caleb Lomu, Gabe Jacas), while sticking and picking landed them a value tight end in Eli Raridon.
Through the art of the deal, the Patriots have just five picks remaining entering the fourth round of the draft. They originally had eight, but dealt away both of their fourth rounders to move up for Lomu and Jacas this weekend.
Today will be the interesting day for New England. Head coach Mike Vrabel won't be in attendance as he seeks out-of-state counseling regarding the Dianna Russini situation. The front office, led by Eliot Wolf and Ryan Cowden, have several areas on the roster they'll need to address: off-ball linebacker, running back, and potentially a third quarterback in the later rounds.
While it's sure to be a fluid day, what the Patriots need for 2026 can be found in this day three mock.
5th Round, 171st Overall: TCU LB Kaleb Elarms-Orr
Wolf has mentioned the depth at linebacker throughout the offseason, and Elarms-Orr is one of the best prospects still on the board as we enter the third day of the draft. He's an older prospect (he's set to turn 23 in August), but is blazing fast and can fly to the football.
His 130 tackles last season ranked ninth in all of FBS, and can become a core piece of a special teams unit in New England that lost Jack Gibbens in free agency.
6th Round, 191st Overall: Kentucky RB Seth McGowan
Time for the running back. For quite some time, it's felt like the Patriots will be adding a pass catching back to compliment Rhamondre Stevenson and TreVeyon Henderson in the backfield. In what's a relatively weaker class for the position, the team can feel comfortable picking McGowan in the sixth.
Also an older prospect, he had 12 rushing touchdowns for the Wildcats in 2025 and has proven more than capable with the ball in his hands after the catch.
6th Round, 198th Overall: Arizona S Dalton Johnson
Behind Craig Woodson and Kevin Byard, the safety depth isn't as solidified as the Patriots might want. Johnson, a First Team All-Big 12 player this past season, is exactly what you'd want from a day three player. A versatile prospect who can fill a role on both defense and special teams, Johnson's four interceptions in 2025 led the team.
He's not the biggest player (5-foot-10), but makes up for his lack of height in his twitchy ball skills and consistent motor. Johnson would be a fun addition to New England's defense today.
6th Round, 212th Overall: Texas Tech QB Behren Morton
A quarterback on day three has been in the works for quite some time. The Patriots released backup Josh Dobbs this offseason and have been adamant that they'll be adding a third, either through the draft or undrafted free agency. Morton was one of two quarterbacks to reportedly take a visit to New England this offseason, along with Kansas' Jalon Daniels.
I have Morton being the pick here, a more pro-style passer than Daniels and an easier scheme fit into Josh McDaniels' offense. He's had history with injuries, but shouldn't be expected to play in any games this season.
7th Round, 247th Overall: SMU WR Jordan Hudson
Nope, not THAT Jordan Hudson. The SMU wideout projects to be a seventh round talent that could be a steal for any team that drafts him. He was named Third Team All-ACC last season after racking up 61 grabs, 766 receiving yards and six touchdowns. The boundary receiver wouldn't be promised a roster spot, especially if AJ Brown comes via trade.
Of course, if he ends up in New England, I'm sure he'll have to deal with the fact that he shares the name of former head coach Bill Belichick's girlfriend.
Make sure you bookmark New England Patriots on SI for the latest news, exclusive interviews, film breakdowns, and so much more!
Loading recommendations... Please wait while we load personalized content recommendations
Ethan Hurwitz is a writer for Patriots on SI. He works to find out-of-the-box stories that change the way you look at sports. He’s covered the behind-the-scenes discussions behind Ivy League football, how a stuffed animal helped a softball team’s playoff chances and tracked down a fan who caught a historic hockey stick. Ethan graduated from Quinnipiac University with both a bachelor’s and master’s degree in journalism, and oversaw The Quinnipiac Chronicle’s sports coverage for almost three years.Follow HurwitzSports