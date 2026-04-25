Patriots' Biggest Draft Needs, Best Fits in Rounds 4 Through 7

The New England Patriots are heading into the third and final day of the 2026 NFLDraft with several options to help fill positions of need.

The Pats began the three-day extravaganza by trading up with their division rivals, the Buffalo Bills — surrendering both the 31st and the 125th (fourth-round) selections — to select Utah offensive tackleCaleb Lomu at number 28 overall. On day 2, the Pats added Illinois edge rusher Gabe Jacas with pick 55 in the second round, while subsequently procuring Notre Dame tight end Eli Raridon at pick 95 in the third round.

At the outset of Day 3, the Pats are set to make the following five selections:

Round 5, Pick 171

Round 6, Pick191

Round 6, Pick 198

Round 6, Pick 212

Round 7, Pick 247

In that regard, here is a look at 12 players on which Patriots fans should keep watch on Draft Day 3 from Pittsburgh, PA.

Jeremiah Wright, G, Auburn

At 6-foot-5, 331 pounds, Wright exudes both toughness and strength at the guard position. Having started all 12 games for the Tigers at right tackle in each of the past two seasons, he is also remarkably durable. Wright is considerd a “ground-and-pound” right guard with above-average power at the point of attack. Though he will require additional work on his hand placement at the pro level, Wright has both the size and the power to match his competition in gap and power concepts.

Oct 19, 2024; Columbia, Missouri, USA; Auburn Tigers offensive lineman Jeremiah Wright (77) gets ready before the snap during the second half against the Missouri Tigers at Faurot Field at Memorial Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jay Biggerstaff-Imagn Images | Jay Biggerstaff-Imagn Images

Jimmy Rolder, LB. Michigan

After selecting a violent-style edge rusher in Jacas on day 2, the Pats could continue their forceful trend at linebacker by securing Rolder on day 3. The former Wolverine earned second-team All-Big Ten Conference honors last season, while leading the team with 73 tackles. Rolder played in 12 games with 11 starts, while earning seven tackles-for-loss, two sacks, two passes-defensed and one interception. The 6-foot-2, 238-pound defender possesses great instincts as a pass defender, while maintaining consistency in the run game.

Elijah Sarratt, WR, Indiana

If the Patriots are looking for a sizable option at “X” receiver, they may wish to invest draft capital in Sarratt — who is likley to come off the board early on day 3. The 6-foot-2, 210-pounder was a decond-team All-Big Ten selection last season. Sarratt led the FBS with 15 receiving touchdowns, while catching 65 passes for 830 yards in his 14 starts for the national champions. Though he may not be the most athletic receiver in this year’s draft class, the Stafford, VA native more than makes up for it with his ability to get open, as well as his strength at the catch point.

Kevin Coleman, WR, Missouri

With the future of third-year receiver DeMario Douglas currently cloaked in question marks, the Patriots attempt to bolster their production from the slot with Coleman. The Missouri product is versatile slot receiver who can also contribute on special teams by returning kicks and punts, Last season, Coleman hauled in 66 receptions for 732 yards and one touchdown. Having recently drawn the praise of Patriots’ EVP Eliot Wolf, Coleman clearly found favor within the team’s scouting brain trust

Adam Randall, RB, Clemson

While the Patriots are well-represented by two strong runners at the top of their depth chart in Rhamondre Stevenson and TreVeyon Henderson, the club would benefit from adding Randall — who would essentially fill the void left by former third back Antonio Gibson. Randall earned Honorable Mention All-ACC honors last season, while leading the team with 814 rushing yards (168 carries while averaging 4.8 yards per rush. He compiled 10 rushing touchdowns while starting all 13 games. Randall also caught three receiving touchdowns, while averaging 23.7 yards per as Clemson’s kick returner.

Dec 27, 2025; Bronx, NY, USA; Clemson Tigers running back Adam Randall (8) gains yards after catch during the first half of the 2025 Pinstripe Bowl against the Penn State Nittany Lions at Yankee Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Vincent Carchietta-Imagn Images | Vincent Carchietta-Imagn Images

Malik Spencer, S, Michigan State

At his best, Spencer is a versatile defensive back, capable of lining up at multiple spots and contributing in various defensive packages and schemes. The 6-foot-1,195-pounder is most comfortable when aligning as a strong safety or box defender role, with the ability to contribute in sub-packages. Due to his prowess in run support, as well as his skills as a playmaker in zone coverage should allow him success in a system which utilizes safeties in multiple ways.

Dalton Johnson, S, Arizona

Though the former Wildcat in at his best in short-zone coverage, he also possesses the athleticism necessary to succeed in man coverage near the line. Despite his struggles against vertical speed and big slot receivers in man coverage, Johnson should help New England increase its tackling totals from last season. While his starting potential cannot be ignored, Johnson projects as a nickelback/safety hybrid, as well as core special teamer.

DeMonte Capehart, DL, Clemson

Following the departure of veteran tackle Khyiris Tonga this offseason, the Pats need for an upgrade to their defenisve interior is greater than many within Patriots Nation care to admit. Capehart’s 6-foot-4, 313-pound frame allows him to overpower interior offensive linemen with his strength. He has the broad frame to beat opposing double-teams, while maintaining impressive lateral movement. He played in 12 games with six starts in 2025, making 21 tackles, three tackles-for-loss with one sack and two passes-defensed for the Tigers.

Dontay Corleone, DL, Cincinnati

If the Patriots are looking for a pure run stopper, Corleone may be an “offer the Patriots cannot refuse.”

The 6-foot, 340-pounder is a nose tackle who has strong hands and the power to constrict the pocket with his bull rush, Wehther he is taking on the double team, or anchoring to resist his opponent. Corleone is at his best when defending the run. However, he has also shown some ability to push the pocket, finishing with 9.5 sacks during his four years with the Bearcats.

Sep 6, 2025; Cincinnati, Ohio, USA; Cincinnati Bearcats defensive lineman Dontay Corleone (2) stands on the field against the Bowling Green Falcons in the first half at Nippert Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Aaron Doster-Imagn Images | Aaron Doster-Imagn Images

T.J. Hall, CB, Iowa

The Patriots help to fill a need for depth at corner by selecting the Uber-competitive Hall. Known for his quick footwork, the 6-foot-1, 189-pounder is notably physical at the catch-point. Hall’s penchant to keep opposing receivers within his grasp makes him the type of tackler who limits yards after the catch. With the proper coaching, Hall’s ability to anticipate should begin to exceed his current reactive style of play.

Haynes King, QB, Georgia Tech

King possesses both the elite speed and deep-ball prowess to make him an intriguing option for the Pats’ third quarterback. In 12 games for the Yellow Jackets last season, he completed 252 passes for 2,951 yards and 14 touchdowns — while rushing for 953 yards and 15 touchdowns. Yet, King has struggled to climb in pre-draft projections due to his slender build and questionable decision-making under pressure.

Luke Altmyer, QB, Illinois

Altmyer possesses the type of skill set which could bring him success in New England. After transferring to Illinois from Ole Miss in 2023, Altmyer became the starter in his first year with the program. He finished last season 2025 with 3,007 passing yards and 22 touchdowns to five interceptions. Not only can Altmyer navigate efficiently form the pocket, but he is more-than-capable of making plays happen outside of it. While his over-zealous style can get him into trouble, McDaniels’ tutelage can help break the recklessness from his gunslinger approach.

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