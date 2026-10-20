Patriots Don't Have Positive Updates on Injured OGs Ahead of Bears Game

FOXBORO — The New England Patriots lost both Alijah Vera-Tucker and Ben Brown in last week's win over the New York Jets. Now with a quick turnaround against the Chicago Bears looming, it's unlikely that the pair of guards will be dressing in Week 7.

Patriots head coach Mike Vrabel gave an update on the statuses of both players — who left last week with lower-body injures — and it wasn't positive. They were absent from both practices on Monday and Tuesday.

Vrabel was short and sweet when asked about if they'd be available against the Bears, saying "probably not."

Vera-Tucker, the team's consistent starter at left guard, left the game with a hamstring injury in the first half. He'd be replaced by Brown — who'd later go on to suffer a knee injury and be ruled out himself.

With a game rapidly approaching, the Patriots will be very shorthanded up front. Morgan Moses, the right tackle who suffered an ankle injury against the Jets, was limited on Monday and spotted at practice on Tuesday, a positive sign for his game status.

Oct 18, 2026; Foxborough, Massachusetts, USA; New England Patriots center Ben Brown (77) is helped off the field after an injury during the second half against the New York Jets at Gillette Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Bob DeChiara-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Does Moses have a shot to play?

"I think he does," Vrabel said.

The Patriots went out and signed two backup guards to their practice squad this week, reuniting with Jacob Rizy and Andrew Rupcich. They also have Jake Kubas and Xavier Newman-Johnson on the practice squad as well.

They also have Matt Pryor, who came in to play right guard last week.

In the summer, the Patriots gave first round rookie Caleb Lomu some snaps at guard. Could he end up getting time inside on Thursday?

"I think that Caleb will have to be ready to go at multiple positions," Vrabel said. "I mean, we were getting ready for him to have to be able to put the ball in the game and different scenarios. So, where that ends up being on Thursday, he'll have to be ready for a couple spots."

Who'll Line Up At Left Guard This Week?

So without Vera-Tucker and Brown, who will the Patriots turn to? Well, we know who the starter at left guard will be. According to MassLive's Mark Daniels, Walter Rouse will be lining up there for his first start of the season.

Oct 4, 2026; Orchard Park, New York, USA; New England Patriots offensive tackle Walter Rouse (72) celebrates after the game against the Buffalo Bills at New Highmark Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Gregory Fisher-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

The Patriots traded for Rouse at the roster cutdown deadline, and converted him from tackle to guard. He's gotten game reps at right guard in the past, but got his first taste of the left side against New York. Rouse was in the game for the Patriots' final drive that burned a lot of time off the clock.

"I'm just continuing to get better each week, week in and week out," Rouse told Patriots On SI after the game. "In the mornings, during practice, during team meetings, o-line meetings. How can I get better at guard?

"I think just coming out there today, all that preparation that speaks (to) how far I've come and just continue to get better, so I can play and I can be wherever the team needs me."

The Patriots' second injury report of the week will be released later tonight, and will give us some more clarity about who might be available for Thursday.

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