2 Patriots Will Need To Step Up This Week, And They Both Say They're Ready

FOXBORO — For the entire summer, the New England Patriots' starting offensive line remained the same and intact. Now as we head into Week 4, those plans have been crumped up and tossed out the window.

The Patriots put Mike Onwenu — who got hurt in Week 2 — on injured reserve with a broken ankle, before placing Greg Van Roten on the list just one week later with a thigh injury. Now, with the Patriots sitting at 1-2, are looking for their third right guard of the season.

After Van Roten got hurt, the Patriots leaned on Walter Rouse to fill his shoes. Rouse, who the Patriots traded for at the roster cutdown deadline, didn't have the greatest of showings. Brown, who got banged up in the preseason and is now healthy, didn't enter the game, as he was only slated to sub in at either center or left guard.

The Patriots have a decision to make when it comes to who'll start this week against the Buffalo Bills, and one practice in, it's trending like it would be Rouse. But head coach Mike Vrabel left the door open for both players to have major opportunities to compete.

"I’m sure he will help us; he’ll probably have to help us this week," Vrabel said Monday. "I thought Walter had a few mistakes, but he competed and will have to improve. I’m sure Ben will be a part of that process going forward."

Ben Brown Offers Versatility, Experience

Jun 9, 2025; Foxborough, MA, USA; New England Patriots center Ben Brown (77) walks to the practice fields at Gillette Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Eric Canha-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Brown has been with the Patriots since 2024 and has started plenty of games at center and left guard. But he's not super experienced at right guard in the NFL. That was a spot where he played a lot of snaps at during college, but he might have to rip that band-aid off this week.

"We want to focus on how we can improve every single day," Brown said in the locker room ahead of Wednesday's practice. "Whether that starts in meetings, walkthroughs, practice, every day, (we're) just trying to improve something."

He also mentioned how the technical changes of playing the guard spots don't really vary. Brown is operating as the second right guard in practice, but is looking forward to whatever lies ahead.

"I feel comfortable at all interior three spots," Brown told Patriots On SI. "Whatever's asked of me, and whatever position that might be — whenever that is — I just want to be ready to do my best for the team."

Young Walter Rouse Wants To Learn From Last Week

Oklahoma s Walter Rouse (75) is pictured at OU media day in Norman, Okla., on Tuesday, Aug. 1, 2023. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

Rouse was always an offensive tackle, but recently switched to guard when he was with the Minnesota Vikings this summer. Last week was his first extended time for Rouse on the inside, and it didn't go over so well. Against Jacksonville's front, he allowed a sack and a quarterback hit.

It wasn't the prettiest showing in his first NFL game at right guard, but he's excited to have another chance to get better.

"I'm always going to be my harshest and worst critic," Rouse told Patriots On SI about his mindset heading into the week. "Going out each day — today, tomorrow, Friday, even Saturday — with a plan of what I'm going to work on, what I'm going to get better on that I didn't do so well in the game, and so just coming on with that mentality that I'm just going to get better."

Rouse might not be the biggest household name, but after just one game in a Patriots uniform, he'll potentially become a big part of the team trying to win their second game of the season on Sunday afternoon.

"They brought me here for a reason," he said. "Right now, it's guard. So that's what I'm gonna do, and that's what I'm doing."

The Patriots also added some extra offensive line help this week, signing tackle Da'Metrius Weatherspoon to the practice squad. The undrafted free agent spent the summer with the Bills and was present at the team's practice on Wednesday.

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