Here's What Patriots Are Getting in Newly-Signed OT Matt Pryor

More changes are coming to the New England Patriots' offensive line this week. After Mike Onwenu and Greg Van Roten both went down in consecutive weeks with lower-body injuries, the team reportedly went out and added a new face to the group.

According to Ben Volin of The Boston Globe, the Patriots signed veteran guard/tackle Matt Pryor off of the Arizona Cardinals' practice squad. Pryor, 31, has played a lot of football and gives the Patriots years of experience at various spots across the offensive line.

Pryor was drafted in the sixth round in the 2018 NFL Draft by the Philadelphia Eagles, playing there until 2020. He'd also have stops with the Indianapolis Colts, San Francisco 49ers, Chicago Bears, the Eagles once more and the Arizona Cardinals.

The 6-foot-7 lineman started seven games for the Eagles a season ago before signing a one-year contract to join the Cardinals in free agency. He was released as part of roster cuts, but was re-signed to the practice squad.

Plenty Of Experience At Right Guard

Aug 22, 2026; Glendale, Arizona, USA; Arizona Cardinals offensive tackle Matt Pryor (76) looks on in the first half against the Dallas Cowboys at State Farm Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Matt Kartozian-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Two years ago, when he was with the Bears, Pryor started 15 games at right guard — the spot that is in the most dire situation right now for New England. Throughout his career, where he's started 40 games, Pryor has played 1,690 total snaps at that position.

But that's not all. Pryor also has 746 snaps at right tackle, 444 snaps at left tackle and 126 at left guard. With the unit up front remaining banged up (Marcus Bryant has remained on IR since the summer, but will be eligible to return next week), Pryor's versatility could become a big part of this offense.

The Patriots have been fairly consistent with bringing in veteran offensive linemen this season. Already on the roster is Morgan Moses (35) and Van Roten (36).

Fills Major Need, Can Contribute Immediately

Dec 14, 2025; Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, USA; Philadelphia Eagles offensive tackle Matt Pryor (79) against the Las Vegas Raiders at Lincoln Financial Field. Mandatory Credit: Eric Hartline-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Both parts of the Patriots' offense hasn't gotten going so far. Throwing the ball has been an issue — mainly because of Drake Maye's poor decision-making — while the running game has looked even worse. Adding an experienced veteran up front gives hope that something might be fixed in the coming weeks.

The Patriots also have Walter Rouse and Ben Brown working at right guard this week in practice, with Rouse being the first man up during drills. They are fairly inexperienced at that spot throughout their young NFL careers, so there is a real possibility that Pryor comes in and enters the starting lineup.

New England will be back on the practice field Thursday afternoon. Signing Pryor filled one of the team's two open roster spots. They also added rookie tackle Da'Metrius Weatherspoon to the practice squad.

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