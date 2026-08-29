Patriots Draft Picks Most at Risk of Being Roster Cuts This Weekend

The New England Patriots got plenty of contributions from their 2025 draft class from Will Campbell to Craig Woodson, to TreVeyon Henderson and Andy Borregales. Could this year's crop of selections have the same impact?

With the Patriots set to whittle their roster down to 53 players this weekend, several rookies drafted in April (Caleb Lomu, Eli Raridon) are in line for chances to play in spurts in the regular season. Others are fighting for a chance to remain on the roster.

Out of the Patriots' nine selections from this year, here are three that are on the roster bubble heading into cutdown day.

LB Namdi Obazior

Aug 22, 2026; Foxborough, Massachusetts, USA; New England Patriots linebacker Namdi Obiazor (48) prays before the game against the Philadelphia Eagles at Gillette Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Edward Finan-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

There's a lot that Obiazor does on the football field. He works into the game on defense, can play the pass well and get reps on special teams. But when there are others at his position that have popped more in camp, it's hard to envision Obiazor making the 53-man roster right now.

Instead, Chad Muma, K.J. Britt and undrafted rookie Khalil Jacobs have gotten more reps with the second-string defense. The TCU rookie did play 39 defensive snaps and 14 special team snaps against the Cleveland Browns, but he may get caught up in a numbers game.

He'd be a perfect candidate to return on the practice squad, where Obiazor can improve as a stand up linebacker and get more chances on special teams.

RB Jam Miller

Aug 13, 2026; Foxborough, Massachusetts, USA; New England Patriots running back Jam Miller (30) runs the ball against Indianapolis Colts cornerback Cam Taylor-Britt (26) during the first half at Gillette Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Eric Canha-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Another player in a position battle, Miller's case to make the roster is interesting. In the Patriots preseason opener against the Indianapolis Colts, Miller was the top option out of the backfield. He's since seen those snaps go to Lan Larison and Hassan Haskins, with JaMycal Hasty not far behind.

The Alabama rookie did get banged up in the team's final training camp practice of the summer, sidelining him for the preseason loss in Cleveland. That won't help his chances to stick around come next week.

Miller has shown impressive strides when it comes to running the ball and working as a receiver out of the backfield. But right now, it feels like both Larison and Haskins are further along.

EDGE Quintayvious Hutchins

Aug 13, 2026; Foxborough, Massachusetts, USA; Indianapolis Colts offensive tackle Luke Tenuta (67) blocks New England Patriots linebacker Quintayvious Hutchins (45) during the first half at Gillette Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Eric Canha-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

New England's final draft pick of the year, Hutchins has beaten a slow start to really come along nicely in recent weeks. Against the Philadelphia Eagles, the Boston College rookie stripped Cole Payton to clinch the victory.

Hutchins has gotten more and more reps with the first team defense in what's a really confusing edge room. Harold Landry remains on the PUP list with a knee injury, and second round rookie Gabe Jacas looks a step behind. Both of those are strong indicators that Hutchins could make the team.

But there's also Dre'Mont Jones, Elijah Ponder and Bradyn Swinson. Hutchins is sqaurely on the bubble and should be on the practice squad if he clears waivers.

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