Patriots Rookie Quintayvious Hutchins Attends Pretrial Hearing For Assault Charge

Back in May, New England Patriots rookie edge rusher Quintayvious Hutchins was arrested and charged with domestic assault after an alleged incident on the Boston College campus. His latest hearing has now been set for later this summer.

Hutchins appeared "briefly" at his pretrial hearing in Newton District Court on June 29, according to ESPN's Mike Reiss.

The rookie edge rusher is now scheduled to return to court on August 28, which is one day after the Patriots' third and final preseason game in Cleveland against the Browns.

Hutchins was arraigned on a charge of assault and battery against a family/household member in Newton District Court on May 13. He pleaded not guilty and was released on personal recognizance.

In the police report obtained by Patriots On SI, Hutchins is alleged to have forcefully grabbed a woman's neck and pushed her in one of Boston College's dorm buildings following a verbal disagreement during the night of May 12. Police say that they questioned the victim, who said that she was "OK" and that nothing happened. Hutchins was later arrested that night.

May 9, 2026; Foxborough, MA, USA; New England Patriots linebacker Quintayvious Hutchins (45) does a drill with tight end Tanner Arkin (84) during the New England Patriots rookie camp at Gillette Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Eric Canha-Imagn Images | Eric Canha-Imagn Images

A witness, a residence hall assistant, was quoted in the police report as hearing Hutchins refer to the woman as a "cheater" after they were arguing in the hallway. The witness also said that she saw the Patriots rookie push the woman, and place his hands on the woman as "a firm grab to the neck, not strangulation."

Patriots Were Looking Into Hutchins' Arrest At The Time

After the initial news was published, the Patriots issued a statement about Hutchins, saying that they were working to look into it.

"We are aware of the report involving Quintayvious Hutchins," the team wrote. "We take these matters very seriously and are in the process of gathering additional information. We will not have further comment at this time."

The Bessemer, Alabama, native spent five seasons in Chestnut Hill with the Eagles, racking up 72 total tackles and 5.5 sacks during his time in college. The redshirt senior's final year -- where he was named a team captain and has two sacks -- eventually led to him earning invites to the Senior Bowl and NFL Combine.

Feb 26, 2026; Indianapolis, IN, USA; Boston College defensive lineman Quintayvious Hutchins (DL43) runs the 40-yard dash during the NFL Scouting Combine at Lucas Oil Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images | Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

"(We) had the opportunity to work him out at our local day, which was really cool for him and his agents to decide to come work out," Patriots executive vice president of player personnel Eliot Wolf told reporters after he was drafted. "A lot of times guys that worked out at the Combine aren't willing to do that, and he showed what kind of competitor he is with his willingness to come over there. I think he helped himself definitely."

Hutchins was drafted with the Patriots' final draft pick (247th overall) this April, and had signed his first NFL contract during the team's three-day rookie minicamp. During the portion of practice that media was allowed to attend, Hutchins had left early after sustaining an apparent injury and did not return.

In the OTA/minicamp practices and team-mandated community events in the weeks that followed, Hutchins was spotted at every single one of them.

BC alum Quintayvious Hutchins is back in Newton and making friends. pic.twitter.com/LKr42iux42 — Ethan Hurwitz (@HurwitzSports) June 19, 2026

Hutchins' attorney, Michael DiStefano of Todd & Weld LLP, was contacted for information, but has not responded to comment.

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