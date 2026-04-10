Patriots Draft Preview: Special Teams Doesn't Need Much Retooling

Special teams has always been a staple close to the hearts of New England Patriots fans, and that unit has found a resurgence under coordinator Jeremy Springer.

Since being hired as the special teams coordinator in 2024, Springer has remained on staff, overseeing a productive unit. Whether it's punt returns by Marcus Jones, kick returns by Antonio Gibson or setting franchise records in the kicking game, the third phase of the game as been excellent for the Patriots.

Here's the 11th and final installment of the Patriots On SI Positional Draft Preview, taking a look at which kickers, punters and long snappers could be added to New England's roster this spring.

Current Depth Chart:

Let's start at the kicker position. Andy Borregales -- the first one taken off the board last spring -- started off his rookie season very slow. Misses against the Las Vegas Raiders and Miami Dolphins made Patriots fans across New England collectively groan. But he began to settle in, finishing the 2025 season with 31 made field goals and 60 made extra points.

Bryce Baringer, the punter, is now entering his fourth year with the Patriots. After two years where he was called on plenty of times, this past season wasn't his best. Struggles for Baringer, coupled with the fact that he's now entering a contract year, puts his job security up in jeopardy for 2026.

For long snapper, Julian Ashby is coming off a productive first season in the NFL. Despite that, the team signed free agent defensive end-turned-long snapper Niko Lalos this past offseason. While the incumbent Ashby is the favorite to win the job, it's eye-opening for the team to create a positional battle this summer.

Dec 1, 2025; Foxborough, Massachusetts, USA; New England Patriots place kicker Andy Borregales (36) makes a kick out of the hold from New England Patriots punter Bryce Baringer (17) during the first quarter at Gillette Stadium. Mandatory Credit: David Butler II-Imagn Images | David Butler II-Imagn Images

Top Prospects:

Borregales is the kicker of the future, that much is for certain. He booted a 59-yard field goal against the Miami Dolphins in Week 18, setting the Gillette Stadium record for longest field goal by a Patriots kicker. His strong leg has entrenched him on this roster for the near future.

If they do decide to add a kicker, Florida's Trey Smack, Michigan's Dominic Zvada and Iowa's Drew Stevens are considered the consesus top three at the position. Smack drilled 24 field goals from 40-or-more yards during his college career.

For punters, the Patriots should monitor the top two pairing of Brett Thorson (Georgia) and Jack Stonehouse (Syracuse). Stonehouse spoke to Patriots On SI at the NFL Combine, sharing that Springer recruited him out of high school. On the other hand, Thorson's booming leg -- which earned him the Ray Guy Award for college football's top punter -- could make him drafted as high as the fourth or fifth rounds.

Syracuse punter Jack Stonehouse (41) warms up before a NCAA football game against Notre Dame at Notre Dame Stadium on Saturday, Nov. 22, 2025, in South Bend. | MICHAEL CLUBB/SOUTH BEND TRIBUNE / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

BYU's Harrin Grimes is the top long snapper in the draft, beginning his career at Baylor before tranferring. Georgia's Beau Gardner and Penn State's Tyler Duzansky are considered the best options right next to Grimes.

The Patriots did invite Boston College's long snapper Ben Mann to their local pro day this week, signaling that the team is keeping their options open just in case.

Final Pick Prediction:

The Patriots certainly won't be drafting a kicker or long snapper in back-to-back drafts. As for a potential punter, Stonehouse's massive leg and prior connections to the team make him an ideal pick.

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