Patriots' Drake Maye Faces Long MVP Odds Heading into Week 10

Never say never, right?

Nine weeks into the season and the odds are currently not in Drake Maye's favor to win this year's Most Valuable Player award. After finishing second in the running in 2025, the New England Patriots quarterback is a bit away from that top spot.

But he's surprisingly closer than some people might have expected. Despite being tied for the league lead with 11 interceptions, Maye has the 12th-best odds to take him the trophy (according to FanDuel Sportsbook). He's right next to Dallas Cowboys quarterback Dak Prescott with +10000 odds, and is a step above last year's MVP winner in Los Angeles Rams quarterback Matthew Stafford (+25000).

It's a quarterback award and 12 of the top 13 players all play the postion. Only Detroit Lions running back Jahmyr Gibbs (who the Patriots are set to play in Munich, Germany, on Sunday) is the only non-quarterback with better odds than Maye (+8000).

Here's a look at where Maye currently sits when it comes to MVP odds heading into Week 10:

Players With Highest MVP Odds Current FanDuel Odds (As of Nov. 13) Cincinnati Bengals QB Joe Burrow +145 Buffalo Bills QB Josh Allen +370 San Francisco 49ers QB Brock Purdy +550 Jacksonville Jaguars QB Trevor Lawrence +550 Green Bay Packers QB Jordan Love +700 Minnesota Vikings QB Kirk Cousins +4000 Chicago Bears QB Caleb Williams +5000 Kansas City Chiefs QB Patrick Mahomes +6000 Houston Texans QB C.J. Stroud +6000 Detroit Lions QB Jared Goff +7000 Detroit Lions RB Jahmyr Gibbs +8000 New England Patriots QB Drake Maye +10000 Dallas Cowboys QB Dak Prescott +10000

Based on how Burrow, Allen and Purdy are playing to this point in the year, you'll be hard pressed to find someone who'll vote for Maye over those three. When you consider how injured this Patriots offense is though, that might warrant more of a discussion for Maye's case.

So far, he's played significant snaps without his top three wide receivers (A.J. Brown, Romeo Doubs, Mack Hollins), his top tight end (Hunter Henry), his second-best running back TreVeyon Henderson) and a myriad of offensive linemen (Mike Onwenu, Greg Van Roten, Alijah Vera-Tucker, Ben Brown).

Maye's Taken A Statistical Step Back From 2025:

Football - NFL - New England Patriots Training - Munich, Germany - November 13, 2026 New England Patriots' Drake Maye during training REUTERS/Angelika Warmuth | REUTERS

Compared to last year, 2026 hasn't been as kind to Maye as last year was. Through nine games, the 24-year-old is 178-for-272 for 2,501 total yards and 21 total touchdowns. Through the first nine games of 2025, he was 189-for-255 for 2,555 total yards and 19 total touchdowns.

The records were also vastly different. Sitting at 5-4 now, the Patriots are clinging onto the final AFC playoff spot. They were sitting at 7-2 last year and atop the AFC East at this point a year ago today.

Some of that has fallen on Maye, who has two games this year with three interceptions. A rough September put the Patriots behind the 8-ball, but he'd rebound perfectly one month later. Maye was named the AFC Offensive Player of the Month for October and rounded into form as the Patriots started to win.

As it stands right now, Maye walking away with the MVP award is a little far-fetched. But if he's able to regain control of the train and start conducting it down the rails like he did a season ago, those odds could easily shoot up.

Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.

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