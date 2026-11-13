Patriots' Drake Maye Faces Long MVP Odds Heading into Week 10
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Never say never, right?
Nine weeks into the season and the odds are currently not in Drake Maye's favor to win this year's Most Valuable Player award. After finishing second in the running in 2025, the New England Patriots quarterback is a bit away from that top spot.
But he's surprisingly closer than some people might have expected. Despite being tied for the league lead with 11 interceptions, Maye has the 12th-best odds to take him the trophy (according to FanDuel Sportsbook). He's right next to Dallas Cowboys quarterback Dak Prescott with +10000 odds, and is a step above last year's MVP winner in Los Angeles Rams quarterback Matthew Stafford (+25000).
It's a quarterback award and 12 of the top 13 players all play the postion. Only Detroit Lions running back Jahmyr Gibbs (who the Patriots are set to play in Munich, Germany, on Sunday) is the only non-quarterback with better odds than Maye (+8000).
Here's a look at where Maye currently sits when it comes to MVP odds heading into Week 10:
Players With Highest MVP Odds
Current FanDuel Odds (As of Nov. 13)
Cincinnati Bengals QB Joe Burrow
+145
Buffalo Bills QB Josh Allen
+370
San Francisco 49ers QB Brock Purdy
+550
Jacksonville Jaguars QB Trevor Lawrence
+550
Green Bay Packers QB Jordan Love
+700
Minnesota Vikings QB Kirk Cousins
+4000
Chicago Bears QB Caleb Williams
+5000
Kansas City Chiefs QB Patrick Mahomes
+6000
Houston Texans QB C.J. Stroud
+6000
Detroit Lions QB Jared Goff
+7000
Detroit Lions RB Jahmyr Gibbs
+8000
New England Patriots QB Drake Maye
+10000
Dallas Cowboys QB Dak Prescott
+10000
Based on how Burrow, Allen and Purdy are playing to this point in the year, you'll be hard pressed to find someone who'll vote for Maye over those three. When you consider how injured this Patriots offense is though, that might warrant more of a discussion for Maye's case.
So far, he's played significant snaps without his top three wide receivers (A.J. Brown, Romeo Doubs, Mack Hollins), his top tight end (Hunter Henry), his second-best running back TreVeyon Henderson) and a myriad of offensive linemen (Mike Onwenu, Greg Van Roten, Alijah Vera-Tucker, Ben Brown).
Maye's Taken A Statistical Step Back From 2025:
Compared to last year, 2026 hasn't been as kind to Maye as last year was. Through nine games, the 24-year-old is 178-for-272 for 2,501 total yards and 21 total touchdowns. Through the first nine games of 2025, he was 189-for-255 for 2,555 total yards and 19 total touchdowns.
The records were also vastly different. Sitting at 5-4 now, the Patriots are clinging onto the final AFC playoff spot. They were sitting at 7-2 last year and atop the AFC East at this point a year ago today.
Some of that has fallen on Maye, who has two games this year with three interceptions. A rough September put the Patriots behind the 8-ball, but he'd rebound perfectly one month later. Maye was named the AFC Offensive Player of the Month for October and rounded into form as the Patriots started to win.
As it stands right now, Maye walking away with the MVP award is a little far-fetched. But if he's able to regain control of the train and start conducting it down the rails like he did a season ago, those odds could easily shoot up.
Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.
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Ethan Hurwitz is the publisher and on-site beat reporter for Patriots on SI. He has both a bachelor's and master's degree in journalism from Quinnipiac University, and oversaw The Quinnipiac Chronicle's sports coverage for nearly three years. He also worked as a news writer for WHDH-TV in Boston for more than a year before officially joining the Patriots beat ahead of the 2026 season.Follow HurwitzSports