Despite Consistent Struggles, Patriots Shouldn't Bench Drake Maye

The instant reactions surrounding the New England Patriots' slow start and Drake Maye's poor performances aren't great. But the team that went to a Super Bowl a season ago won't — or at least shouldn't — pull the plug on their quarterback.

Through three games, Maye has tossed just one touchdown. In comparison, he's thrown a league-high six interceptions (and added another turnover on a fumble). The loss to the Jacksonville Jaguars on Sunday was Maye's worst showing as a pro.

A 1-2 start for a second-straight season isn't great. But the grass isn't always greener.

Maye's arm talent, the physical traits and his past showings under center are still a selling point. The 24-year-old remains the face of the franchise, even though he's going through a really rough patch. His backups (Tommy DeVito, Behren Morton) don't offer the same athletic prowess at the position and Maye still gives you the best chance to win football games each week.

It just hasn't rolled into 2026 just yet. It should come at some point, but it's not there just yet. His play is concerning, but that doesn't mean Mike Vrabel and the Patriots should sit him down for a few weeks. We're not talking about a 2023 Mac Jones situation here.

Vrabel did mention that Maye needs to avoid choking the life out of some plays. He's thrown two interceptions in the end zone in three weeks, leaving big points on the table.

New England Patriots quarterback Drake Maye (10) is tripped up by Jacksonville Jaguars defensive end Travon Walker (44) in the first quarter during an NFL football game at EverBank Stadium, Sunday, September 27, 2026, in Jacksonville, Fla. [Doug Engle/Florida Times-Union] | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

"Confidence comes from your preparation, and it comes from going out there," Vrabel said Monday on Maye. "I can't manufacture confidence. I can't just say, 'Hey, be confident.' You have to practice. You have to hit those plays in practice, and you have to feel good about it."

The Grass Isn't Always Greener At QB

As it stands right now, Maye is still one of the league's brightest young stars. Is he struggling this year? Absolutely. Should the Patriots be concerned right now? Yes, that much is certain.

And yet, it might not look that much better if DeVito (who hasn't started a game since 2024) or Morton (who hasn't played a snap of NFL action since being drafted in April) took the field. Without A.J. Brown on the field for the next two weeks, a running game that hasn't helped much and an offensive line dealing with injuries, it's hard to imagine that any non-Maye quarterback really shines right now.

At the end of the day, the Patriots' rough patch right now is partially because of Maye's play. That doesn't mean the team should give up on him right now. That move could end up being worse for the Patriots than just letting Maye figure it out on his own.

"We have to continue to prepare and work with one another," Vrabel said. "The answers are here; the answers are in this building. We just have to do it much more consistently and continue to find ways to do it together."

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